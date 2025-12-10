New York Jets and Detroit Lions Prime Defenses to Sit in Week 15

There are a lot of options to sit among defenses for Week 15. Dallas is projected in the Top 10 when it comes to some circles on defense this week. Did they watch what happened with Minnesota against Washington? The Vikings looked competent on offense. Dallas ranks 31st in points allowed and has only allowed fewer than 20 points once all year (16 to Las Vegas).

Apparently, being pissed off is the way according to Dak Prescott. The problem with this is Dallas is what they are. The Cowboys are an average team playing an average team in theory in Minnesota. Sure, the Vikings could implode again but so could the Cowboys.

Passing on the Dallas defense can be dicey but can be as easily sat too. Let us take a look at three more defenses that one might want to put on the shelf for Week 15.

New York Jets (@ Jacksonville Jaguars)

One has to wonder what the New York Jets will do this week. Going on the road to Jacksonville may not be so bad. Then again, New York lost at home to Miami in convincing fashion. Also, this Jets team has three wins on the season and that may be all New York winds up with. Teams pound the run versus the Jets and Jacksonville can run the ball even with Trevor Lawrence if need be.

fun fact: Chargers defense forced more turnovers on this one play than the New York Jets defense has forced all season. https://t.co/flpZxzgBHK — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) December 9, 2025

The last two weeks have seen the Jets allow a total of 406 yards on the ground. One of the biggest problems for the Jets is not having Tyod Taylor, Justin Fields, Garrett WIlson, and much of any depth. New York's offense scores 1.59 points per drive while the Jets give up 2.4 points per game.

Let us keep this simple. Staying away from the Jets is probably smart.

Detroit Lions (@ Los Angeles Rams)

The Matthew Stafford Bowl part something or another takes place at SoFi Stadium this weekend. It is no secret that the Lions need to win games. Three weeks in a row Detroit has allowed 350+ yards and that includes allowing over 500 against the New York Giants.

Detroit has dropped to the middle of the pack on defense. Worse, injuries have impacted the Lions too. Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Amon-Ra St. Brown can only keep their defense off the field for so long. Stafford will be motivated and furthermore, Los Angeles needs the way to keep ahead of San Francisco and Seattle.

Lions safety Brian Branch suffered a torn Achilles in win over Cowboys on Thursday night. Brutal blow for the Detroit defense.#NFL | #NFLUK | #NFLFantasy — Sunday League NFL (@SundayLeagueNFL) December 5, 2025

It is the same story as last year when Detroit's defense broke down over the final third of the regular season.

Buffalo Bills (@ New England Patriots)

The argument to sit both defenses here is not a half bad idea. Buffalo and Cincinnati combined for 73 points in Week 14. There was that Baltimore game to open the season. Also, do not forget the Tampa Bay contest where they allowed 32 points. December is the time of year where Buffalo likes to up the tempo at the expense of their defense.

The last eight minutes of the Buffalo-Cincinnati game was chaotic. At some point, the chances this happens in New England is at least possible. Check the weather forecast as well because it might snow in the Northeast.

With so many defenses ranking low, Sunday could finally see more offenses reign supreme just in time for your fantasy football playoffs.

More Fantasy On SI Content: