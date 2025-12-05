Dak Prescott Hopes Cowboys Are Pissed Off ‘the Right Way’ After Losing to Lions
The Cowboys had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Lions on Thursday Night Football, which delivered a brutal blow to their already long shot playoff chances. Brian Schottenheimer’s defense was a no-show and Dak Prescott could not overcome the loss of No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who left with a concussion in the 44–30 defeat.
Now at 6-6-1 and needing to run the table and get some help from the Philadelphia Eagles, America’s Team faces a talk task. Prescott, speaking after the game, laid out of his vision for how Dallas could use the disappointment of the loss going forward.
“The guys are pissed off right now,” he said. “I don’t think this is any deflated moment like our hands are up, we’re done. No. Absolutely not. I hope you're gonna get a team that’s pissed. I hope it pisses people off the right way and we use it as fuel.”
That’s exactly what fans want from a franchise quarterback. Prescott points out that this is the first time Dallas will have to bounce back from a defeat since the team retooled their defense at the trade deadline. Getting Lamb back and George Pickens returning to his usual production will be a great benefit.
Still, the path is very narrow.
The Cowboys will need to win out—by beating the Chargers and Vikings at home the next two weeks and completing the job on the road against the Commanders and Giants. They also need the Eagles to drop three of their remaining five (two against the Commanders, at Bills, at Chargers, home against the Raiders).
It’s not out of the question but a lot less likely than it was yesterday. No matter how pissed the Cowboys are about it.