The Last Eight Minutes of the Bills' Win Over the Bengals Were So Chaotic
An NFL fan can never underestimate Josh Allen and the Bills—they proved that once again on Sunday in their wild 39–34 comeback win over the Joe Burrow-led Bengals.
Buffalo trailed Cincinnati by 10 points with just under nine minutes left in the snowy game when Allen ran 40 yards to score a touchdown to make it a one-score game at 28–25.
This was the electric moment the Bills needed to motivate them to finish strong.
The Bengals got the ball back and had the opportunity to make another comfortable lead. However, itwo minutes into their drive Burrow threw his first interception of the season (he did miss nine games), which turned into a pick-six as Buffalo cornerback Christian Benford ran 67 yards to the end zone.
The Bills took their first lead of the game with this play:
The Bengals got the ball back again, and Burrow threw another interception on the first play of the drive. The Bills didn’t score on a pick-six this time, but they did score a touchdown on their next drive to go up 39–28.
The Bengals then got the ball back with three minutes remaining in the game and trailing by two scores. It seemed rather unlikely for Cincinnati to make a comeback, but the team did try as Burrow threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with just over two minutes left. The Bengals attempted a two-point conversion, but Burrow was sacked on the play.
The Bills then kneeled to end the game. Phew, what an AFC showdown. We should’ve known it was going to be electric when Allen and Burrow, two of the league’s best quarterbacks, were squaring off.