Quinshon Judkins, Bhayshul Tuten Rise In Week 3 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch
NFL rookies are among the most volatile players year in and year out. They provide massive upside, and a deep floor. The 2025 draft class has resulted in an extremely vast list of NFL prospects. The most hyped have been Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton while the sleeper candidates have includes Harold Fannin, Bhayshul Tuten, and Ollie Gordon. Through two weeks, some have made their mark, and some have been absent.
NFL ROOKIE STOCK WATCH AFTER WEEK 2
Quarterbacks
Cam Ward - Falling
The 1st overall pick performed slightly better in Week 2, but still not great. I will cut him some slack as his opening schedule has includes the Broncos and Rams defenses. The Colts in Week 3 may provide a slight uptick in optimism, but not before another cut-throat Week 4 versus the Texans.
Jaxson Dart - Dipping
The Giants rookie saw some snaps in Week 2, but ultimately, Russell Wilson went off for over 450 Yards. Despite losing, the Giants will be sticking with Russ for the foreseeable future.
Running Backs
Ashton Jeanty - Neutral
Do not panic on Ashton Jeanty. It is clear when watching him play that he is an elite talent. The team must do better at getting him out in space. Better days are ahead for Jeanty.
Omarion Hampton - Slight Dip
Hampton has yet to play to his potential, but as highlighted in my stock watch piece earlier today, better days will be ahead for Hampton. Hold on for the trip because we are not even on the freeway yet.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Rising
The Commanders have said that Croskey-Merritt is going to become the teams RB1. In an elite offense, that holds a lot of value. If you own him, good job at trusting the process.
TreVeyon Henderson - Falling
The Patriots are just not using their rookie the way that I had expected them to. That is the fact of preseason football — you never know until you know. Henderson only had 12 rushing snaps this season, behind Antonio Gibson (26) and Rhamondre Stevenson (44). Surely, better days are in store, but wait an see for now.
Quinshon Judkins - Rising
He is finally with the Browns, and made an immediate Week 1 impact. With minimal practice, Judkins slipped into 10 snaps of rushing offense, and racked up 61 Yards. He will be the RB1 in Cleveland.
Cam Skattebo - Neutral
Compared to preseason stock, I would say we are neutral here. He is working in a 50/50 split with Tyrone Tracy. 13 Carries have Skattebo with 42 Yards and a Touchdown, plus 4 Catches for 26 Yards.
Bhayshul Tuten - Rising
The Jaguars traded away Tank Bigsby and now Tuten is the full-time backup of Travis Etienne. With the success of Etienne, Tuten is a great handcuff. Tuten was only out-carried 14-8 in Week 2. Both running backs had over 5 Yards per Carry.
Dylan Sampson - Falling
With Judkins back, this stock is going to continue to fall. Clearly, Judkins is the RB1 and better rookie. Sampson only had 4 Carries in Week 2, which may be his ceiling if Judkins is not even fully worked in yet.
Woody Marks - Neutral
His stock is not a heavy-buy, thus outlooking at neutral. Marks ran a high percentage of 2-minute offense snaps, but lacked much otherwise. He still sits behind Nick Chubb and Dare Ogunbowale, but is a moderate handcuff to watch on waivers should Chubb miss any time.
Ollie Gordon - Low/Drop
De'Von Achane runs this backfield, and that will not change. In two games, Gordon has just 3 rushes.
Wide Receivers
Tetairoa McMillan - High
You have to love the target share that McMillan is seeing. He currently has a 22% target share for a team that will be in pass-script most of their season. Not to mention, he looks good in the process.
Travis Hunter - Neutral
He is involved, but making no notable marks on offense. The target share here is 20%, but just an ADOT of 6.5 Yards. The Jaguars seem to love running the ball thus far.
Emeka Egbuka - High
He is doing just as hyped with three touchdowns in two games. Baker Mayfield is making sure to leverage the rookie, and that will continue to remain. He is a solid WR2 in fantasy football, especially until the Week 5 expected Chris Godwin return.
Elic Ayomanor - Rising
The law of averages implies that the Titans will play better football as the year goes on. This benefits not just Cam Ward, but Elic Ayomanor with his 23% target share. He has played 80% of offensive snaps, and is just one target behind Calvin Ridley for the team lead.
Matthew Golden - Neutral
He is not doing too well, but an impact is soon to happen, in my opinion. Jordan Love trusts Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks with their experience, and that is understandable. The Packers have also made a concerted effort to get Golden involved. He has the 2nd most passing snaps played on the team. With Reed out 6-8 weeks, Golden should see a notable bump in effectiveness.
Dont'e Thornton - Dipping
They have taken shots to Thornton, but he just doesn't look like an elite wide receiver. He is a speed demon used well in high-leverage spots, but not in volume. His target share is just 11% and he has caught just 3-of-8 targets.
Luther Burden III - Falling
Caleb Williams seems to be best friends with Rome Odunze. This offense is shaping up clearly. The pecking order is: Rome Odunze- DJ Moore - Olamide Zacchaeus - The Rest of Everyone. Burden has just 2 Catches on the year and a 5% target share.
Tight Ends
Tyler Warren - Through the Roof
All preseason hype has been matched. Warren has 11 Catches for 155 Yards through two games. His 26% target share ranks best on the team.
Colston Loveland - Falling
Similar to Burden, Loveland is taking a backseat in Chicago. Better days may be ahead, but until I see them, I won't none of this stock. Loveland has 2 Catches for 12 Yards to start his career.
Harold Fannin Jr - Rising
He has been awesome for the Browns. Cleveland is running a dual tight end offense with much success, relatively speaking. His stats are as is: 68% Passing Snaps Played, 17% Target Share, 111 Total Yards (2nd on Team), and 12 Catches (1st on Team).