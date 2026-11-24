Fantasy managers cannot afford to waste a roster spot on a kicker with limited scoring opportunities in Week 12. Whether it's an unfavorable matchup, an inconsistent offense, or low attempt volume, relying on a low-ceiling kicker can cost you a weekly matchup.

Jake Elliott/ Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia's Offense Could Leave Elliott With Limited Opportunities

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks a field goal during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elliott has been accurate when called upon so far this season, converting 7 of 8 field goals (87.5%, long of 58 yards) and all 17 extra-point attempts across nine games for 38 total points. The problem is volume as he has averaged fewer than one field-goal attempt per game (8 total field goals attempted). Facing the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 26 @ 3:30 p.m. CST) as an 8.5-point road underdog. The Eagles offensive flow carries major risk, and when they fall behind in games or when drives stall out, it shrinks Elliott's floor.

Riley Patterson/ Baltimore Ravens: A Difficult Matchup Could Put a Ceiling On Patterson's Production

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Riley Patterson (35) kicks a PAT against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patterson depends on steady drive progression to produce fantasy points, yet Baltimore enters Week 12 as a 6.5-point road underdog against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 29 @ 12:00 p.m. CST. After Baltimore's high-scoring 35-33 loss to Carolina in Week 11, expecting repeatable field-goal volume against Houston is risky. If the Ravens struggle to sustain drives into scoring range or get forced into aggressive fourth-down decisions while chasing points, Patterson's ceiling takes a direct hit,

Joey Slye/ Tennessee Titans: Heavy Underdog Status In Jacksonville Makes Slye a Risky Start

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans place kicker Joey Slye (6) kicks a field goal during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Slye brings big-leg upside, Tennessee's 1-9 offense enters Week 12 as a massive 14.5-point underdog against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 p.m. CST. Falling behind early on the road often forces trailing teams to abandon field goals and go for it on fourth down, severely capping Slye's scoring floor. With much safer options available across a full 16-game slate, it should be a no-brainer to leave him on the bench.

Jake Moody/ Atlanta Falcons: Uncertainty Surrounding Atlanta's Kicking Production Makes Moody Difficult to Trust

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons Jake Moody (39) kicks a 38 yard field goal during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moody has shown accuracy in limited 2026 action, connecting on 2 field goals and 1 extra point .During the Falcons loss to the Chiefs A low sample size and offensive volatility keeps him in the sit tier on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Fantasy managers are better off targeting a kicker tied to a steadier scoring offense.

Eddy Pineiro/ San Francisco 49ers: Extra Points Might Not Be Enough to Make Pineiro a Dependable Fantasy Option

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (18) prepares to kick an extra point during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pineiro has converted 36 of 40 extra points (90%) through 10 games, reflecting San Francisco's ability to find the end zone, but he has only attempted 11 field goals on the year. In a divisional matchup against the Seahawks, PAT-heavy weeks limit his ceiling compared to kickers seeing two or three field goal tries per game. He is safer to bench if higher-volume options are available.

Week 12 Kicker Strategy

With all 32 teams in action and zero byes in Week 12, fantasy managers have no reason to settle for a low-floor kicker trapped in a negative game script. Prioritize options attached to high-total offenses, home favorites, or indoor environments where field goal volume is far more dependable.