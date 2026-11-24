Welcome to Thanksgiving week!

The holiday season is officially here, and it couldn’t have come soon enough after the fantasy hell that was bye-mageddon! For the first time in several weeks, there are no byes.

The NFL is playing at least one game almost every day this week, starting Wednesday night with the Packers and Rams in Los Angeles. On Thursday, along with all the turkey and stuffing, we’ll see the Bears at the Lions, the Eagles at the Cowboys and the Bills hosting the Chiefs. On Black Friday, the Broncos will play in Pittsburgh.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Jason Sanders and Joey Slye, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The good news is that with no byes, fantasy managers will have far more reliable lineup options.

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 12. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 12 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. PHI 2 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. BAL 3 Jason Sanders NYJ at MIA 4 Cam Little JAC vs. TEN 5 Will Reichard MIN vs. ATL 6 Tyler Bass BUF vs. KC 7 Evan McPherson CIN vs. NO 8 Jason Myers SEA at SF 9 Harrison Butker KC at BUF 10 Joey Slye TEN at JAC 11 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. NE 12 Wil Lutz DEN at PIT 13 Spencer Shrader IND vs. NYG 14 Cairo Santos CHI at DET 15 Dominic Zvada NYG at IND 16 Jake Elliott PHI at DAL 17 Matt Gay LV at CLE 18 Chris Boswell PIT vs. DEN 19 Jake Bates DET vs. CHI 20 Drew Stevens WAS at ARI 21 Andre Szmyt CLE vs. LV 22 Trey Smack GB at LAR 23 Andres Borregales NE at LAC 24 Brandon McManus LAR vs. GB 25 Jake Moody ATL at MIN 26 Eddy Pineiro SF vs. SEA 27 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. CAR 28 Charlie Smyth NO at CIN 29 Daniel Carlson MIA vs. NYJ 30 Chad Ryland ARI vs. WAS 31 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR at TB 32 Riley Patterson BAL at HOU