Week 12 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
Week 12 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Thanksgiving week!
The holiday season is officially here, and it couldn’t have come soon enough after the fantasy hell that was bye-mageddon! For the first time in several weeks, there are no byes.
The NFL is playing at least one game almost every day this week, starting Wednesday night with the Packers and Rams in Los Angeles. On Thursday, along with all the turkey and stuffing, we’ll see the Bears at the Lions, the Eagles at the Cowboys and the Bills hosting the Chiefs. On Black Friday, the Broncos will play in Pittsburgh.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Jason Sanders and Joey Slye, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The good news is that with no byes, fantasy managers will have far more reliable lineup options.
Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 12. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 12 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. PHI
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. BAL
3
Jason Sanders
NYJ
at MIA
4
Cam Little
JAC
vs. TEN
5
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. ATL
6
Tyler Bass
BUF
vs. KC
7
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. NO
8
Jason Myers
SEA
at SF
9
Harrison Butker
KC
at BUF
10
Joey Slye
TEN
at JAC
11
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. NE
12
Wil Lutz
DEN
at PIT
13
Spencer Shrader
IND
vs. NYG
14
Cairo Santos
CHI
at DET
15
Dominic Zvada
NYG
at IND
16
Jake Elliott
PHI
at DAL
17
Matt Gay
LV
at CLE
18
Chris Boswell
PIT
vs. DEN
19
Jake Bates
DET
vs. CHI
20
Drew Stevens
WAS
at ARI
21
Andre Szmyt
CLE
vs. LV
22
Trey Smack
GB
at LAR
23
Andres Borregales
NE
at LAC
24
Brandon McManus
LAR
vs. GB
25
Jake Moody
ATL
at MIN
26
Eddy Pineiro
SF
vs. SEA
27
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. CAR
28
Charlie Smyth
NO
at CIN
29
Daniel Carlson
MIA
vs. NYJ
30
Chad Ryland
ARI
vs. WAS
31
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
at TB
32
Riley Patterson
BAL
at HOU
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano