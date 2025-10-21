RJ Harvey, Tony Pollard Lead 6 Running Backs to Sit in Week 8
It's going to be a tough week for fantasy owners. Injuries and byes are going to take a big toll this week, and it may be tough to fill out your lineup. Still, there are players that you are going to want to leave on your bench if possible. These are the running backs that you should sit in Week 8.
Bench Jacory Croskey-Merritt in Fantasy Football in Week 8
JCM is seeing the volume, but couldn't even get it done in Week 7 against the horrific Dallas Cowboys defense. He was given 13 carries and two targets, and finished with just 32 yards from scrimmage. This week, the Commanders take on the Chiefs, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. We simply just don't trust Croskey-Merritt in this matchup or maybe in almost any matchup, until we are given a reason to believe in him.
Bench Tony Pollard in Fantasy Football in Week 8
Things are getting bad for Pollard. Tyjae Spears is closing the gap in volume and passing him in production. Over the past two games, Spears has been given 10 carries, eight targets, and 59 snaps. In those same games, Pollard has handled 16 carries, eight targets, and 56 snaps. Over the first four games of the season, Pollard never fell below an 86% snap share, and in Week 5, he played on a 73% snaps. However, in the last two weeks, he has played less than 50% of the snaps. This is disastrous news for Pollard's fantasy production he can no longer be trusted as a starting option, in an offense that is barely good enough to sustain one fantasy running back, let alone two.
Bench Nick Chubb in Fantasy Football in Week 8
Coming off their bye week, Chubb once again took a back seat to Woody Marks in Week 7. Chubb was given just five carries and three targets, which he turned into 11 yards from scrimmage. Marks handled 10 carries and saw five targets, which he took for 35 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. There is a chance that Chubb bounces back, but he could also get further fazed out of the offense. He's far too risky to start this week.
Bench RJ Harvey in Fantasy Football in Week 8
We understand that there will be a lot of desperate fantasy owners this week, but according to ECR, Harvey is ranked as the RB33 this week. The same Harvey who carried the ball four times for no yards in Week 7, and caught one of his two targets for two yards against the New York Giants defense in a game in which the Broncos scored 33 points. Harvey has been doing nothing and isn't going to do anything. He was a mediocre prospect that too many fantasy "experts" planted their flag on because they have some weird obsession with Sean Payton. That's why every year we hear about how one of the Broncos' running backs has to be fantasy gold because he throws to his running backs so much. Tell me this, since he took over in Denver, who has been that great pass-catching running back that has won you a fantasy league?
Bench TreVeyon Henderson in Fantasy Football in Week 8
We are finally out on Henderson because it's clear that the Patriots' coaches are. With Antonio Gibson out for the season, it was Terrell Jennings and not Henderson who served as the RB2 in New England last week. Jennings saw five carries to Henderson's two, and Henderson didn't see a single target in the passing game. He can't be started.
Bench Brashard Smith in Fantasy Football in Week 8
Smith could be a tempting option this week, and it makes sense. He saw 14 carries and five targets last week, which he took for 39 rushing yards, and five receptions for 42 yards. However, that usage came in a blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders that ended with Gardner Minshew in for the Chiefs with a final score of 31 - 0. While this could be a sign of things to come, it could have also just been the product of a blowout. We aren't ready to start him yet.