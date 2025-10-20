Kyle Monangai, Brashard Smith, And 3 More Week 8 Waiver Wire Running Back Pickups
Week 7 is now behind us, and we now have to start looking forward to Week 8. That starts with our waiver wire. With six teams on a bye, it will be an important week on the wire. There aren't a ton of running backs that will be coveted this week, so if you are losing a player like Jahmyr Gibbs, Ashton Jeanty, or Travis Etienne Jr, you're going to have to make sure you get your guy this week. These are the running back waiver wire adds for Week 8.
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
We may have gotten our first look at what the Bears' backfield might look like moving forward with the rookie Monangai running in a split backfield with D'Andre Swift. In Week 7, Swift carried the ball 19 times for 124 yards and a TD, while catching his lone target for 14 yards. Monangai saw the most work of his young career, carrying the ball 13 times for 81 yards and a TD, and catching two of his three targets for 13 yards. The snaps were split with Swift playing on 54% of plays and Monangai on 45% of plays. Roschon Johnson has been reduced to just one snap. In Week 8, the Bears face off with the Baltimore Ravens who have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game this season to running backs.
Brashard Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs blew out the Las Vegas Raiders this week, so it's hard to view this game as a definitive sign of things to come. However, we also can't ignore what we saw and what we've been seeing. What we've been seeing is Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt struggling mightily in the backfield this season. In Week 7, the rookie saw 14 carries and five targets, which he turned into five receptions and 81 yards from scrimmage. Comparably, Pacheco saw 15 carries and two targets, and Hunt saw just four carries. Pacheco finished with 54 yards and a TD, and Hunt finished with just 18 yards. The Chiefs could be in another blowout next week when they take on the Washington Commanders who will likely be without Jayden Daniels. We also don't know the status of Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Over the past two games, Spears has seen 59 snaps to Tony Pollard's 56. After missing the first four games of the season on injured reserve, he was eased in Week 5, but is now in a full-blown split backfield over the past two weeks. Over the past two games, he has seen 10 carries, eight targets, while Pollard has seen 16 carries, eight targets. Spears turned his 18 opportunities into 90 yards, and Pollard turned his 24 opportunities into 108 yards. This is going to be a split-backfield moving forward, and Spears is worth picking up and could be used for a potential spot start next week. However, he does have a tough matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and would likely have to do most of his damage through the air.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
Knight is someone you would have to stash because he has bye in Week 8. However, he does look like the definitive starter in Arizona for as long as Trey Benson is sidelined. This week, Knight saw 14 carries to Michael Carter's seven, and he also saw four targets to Carter's two. Knight played 45% of the snaps with Carter playing 37%. He should be a usable option until Benson returns from the injured reserve.
Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Allgeier has been a bit unpredictable, but next week he is matchup up against the Miami Dolphins, who have the worst rushing defense in the league. Every running back they've played against have torched him, and in Week 7, Quinshon Judkins just rushed for three TDs. While he comes with a low floor, Allgeier has had four games with double-digit carries and has scored three TDs this season. He could have a big game against Miami in what should be a run-heavy blowout. In the Falcons three wins he has carried the ball 42 times for 159 yards and three TDs. In their three losses, he's carried the ball 15 times for 44 yards and no TDs. He plays significantly better in win, and this should be an easy win for Atlanta at home against the Dolphins.