Trust in Chase Brown, Isiah Pacheco and These 4 Other Running Backs to Start in Week 8
Week 7 is over, and now it's time for Week 8. This will be a tough week to navigate with six teams on a bye week. Nevertheless, we will have to get our lineups set and ready to go. These are the running backs that you need to start in Week 8.
Start Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals, In Week 8
We are going to roll the dice and hope the resurgence of the Bengals' offense with Joe Flacco under center is the real deal. Brown had by far his best game of the season in Week 7, rushing 11 times for 108 yards at 9.8 yards per carry. If Flacco can keep the offense rolling, Brown could finally return some of his draft value after struggling mightily for the first six weeks of the season.
Start Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs, in Week 8
For the second-straight week, Pacheco saw significantly more carries than Kareem Hunt. In Week 6, Pacheco saw 12 carries and three targets to Hunt's six carries and one target. Then, in Week 7, Pacheco handled 15 carries and two targets, while Hunt saw four carries and no targets. Granted, in Week 7, Brashard Smith did get 14 carries, but a lot of that came because the Chiefs were blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders in a game that they won 31 - 0.
Start Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons, in Week 8
Allgeier is coming off a massive dud game, which could scare off fantasy owners from starting him or even finding him on waiver wires. However, that's a mistake. He should be in your starting lineup this week. In Atlanta's three victories, Allgeier has been given the ball 42 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns. In the Falcons' three losses, he's only seen 15 carries for 44 yards and no TDs. This week, the Falcons play the Miami Dolphins, who aren't only one of the worst teams in the league, but they also have the worst rush defense in the NFL. Allgeier has seen double-digit carries in every game the team has won. It's hard to imagine the Falcons will lose to Miami at home this week.
Start Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers, in Week 8
While Hubbard did struggle in his first game back from injury, the volume was there, and we'd expect him to improve this week. Rico Dowdle led the team with 17 carries and two targets, but Hubbard was right behind him with 14 carries and three targets. With a week under his belt, Hubbard should look better in Week 8, and the volume should still be there. In a week with so many byes, that's enough for us to start him in a matchup against the Buffalo Bills, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
Start Woody Marks, Houston Texans, in Week 8
This one makes us a bit nervous, but this is a week where we have to reach for some starters. On Monday Night Football, Marks saw 10 carries and five targets, while Nick Chubb saw five carries and three targets. Marks finished with 35 yards from scrimmage and a TD, and Chubb finished with 11 yards from scrimmage. It looks like Marks will be the lead back heading into Week 8, in a solid matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Start Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears, in Week 8
Monangai saw 13 carries and three targets last week, while D'Andre Swift carried the ball 19 times and was targeted just once. It looks like the rookie is creating a split-backfield in Chicago. He had a good game too, rushing for 81 yards and a TD, and tacking on 13 yards through the air. It's a small sample size, but it's all we need to see with Bears playing the Baltimore Ravens this week, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points in the league to running backs.