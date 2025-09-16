Defense/Special Teams Going Against Backup Quarterbacks Fly up Rankings for Week 3
After just two weeks of NFL action we’ll see four, possibly five, quarterbacks starting in Week 3 that did not start in Week 2. That’s a major cause for concern for those offenses but their opponent’s defense is salivating at the opportunity to take on the backup passers.
We know Mac Jones is filling in for Brock Purdy for the 49ers, Joe Burrow is out for the Bengals which means Jake Browning will take over under-center, Carson Wentz is in for the Vikings while JJ McCarthy nurses an ankle injury for about a month, Justin Fields is concussed and thus Tyrod Taylor is expected to start for the Jets and Jayden Daniels has a knee-sprain that leaves him questionable.
That’s five quality quarterbacks on stat-producing offenses that won’t be in action. But shrewd fantasy football players are using that injury news to their advantage by picking up and starting the defenses those backups will be going against. So when you check out our Defensive/Special Teams rankings below, you’ll notice teams traditionally not ranked high get a bump in their status. The five teams that are likely taking on backups include the Bengals, Vikings, Buccaneers, Cardinals, and potentially the Raiders (waiting to gather more news on Daniels).
Defenses With the Most Sacks
Sacks is one of the most consistent ways for Defense/Special Teams to score fantasy points so we are constantl monitoring which teams are getting after the opposing quarterback on a frequent basis. Heading into Week 3, there are four teams with 8 or more sacks. Patriots lead the way with 9 and then the Saints, Rams, and Packers are tied with 8. The Broncos, Texans, and Falcons have 7. Factor that sack production in when choosing which Defense/Special Teams squad to start in Week 3.
Quarterbacks Sacked the Most
Another strategy when picking defenses to start for your fantasy lineups is looking at which quarterbacks have been sacked the most. Whether it’s a porous offensive line, inexperience, or immobility, QBs that take a lot of sacks reward opposing Defenses with fantasy points. The six quarterbacks that have taken the most sacks are Cam Ward, JJ McCarthy, Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith, Jayden Daneils, Aaron Rodgers. That’s great news if you plan on starting the Colts, Bengals, Bills, Commanders, Raiders, or Patriots in Week 3.
Defense: Few Points Allowed
Only four teams have allowed less than 17 points in their first two games. The Rams lead the way with offenses averaging just 14 points per game against Los Angeles. They are followed by the Falcons (14.5 ppg), Chargers (15 ppg), Packers (15.5 ppg). Depending on your league settings, points allowed can have a big impact on how many fantasy points your Defense/Special Teams scores so pay close attention to Points Allowed when selecting your starters.
With those stats and injury updates in mind, check out our Week 3 rankings for Defense/Special Teams.
Week 3 Defense and Special Teams Rankings
A few of these defense ranked in our Top 10 are available in more than 50% of fantasy leagues and should be added off the waiver wire and started before your Week 3 matchup.