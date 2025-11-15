Should Fantasy Managers Trust Jameis Winson & These Boom or Bust Options in Week 11?
When you are looking to finish filling out your lineup, there are many times when you just want to plug a player in who you can trust to give you a few points, who you know won't sink your week. However, there are other times when you know that you need a player who can give you a ton of points, even if they come with great risk. We are going to help you find those players. These are our Week 11 boom-or-bust options.
QB Jameis Winston, New York Giants
You didn't think we could do a boom-or-bust article in a week that Winston was starting and not include him, did you? This is a man who once threw 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. Winston is one of the most fun and simultaneously the most nerve-racking fantasy quarterbacks to watch and play on any week. He can go from negative points in the second quarter to 30-plus points in the fourth quarter in a flash. On the other hand, he can also give you negative points any given week because he threw so many interceptions. It's almost like starting Justin Fields, but you don't have to gauge your eyes out watching the Jets offense.
RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Allgeier has four games with less than 2.5 fantasy points this season, and three games with double-digit fantasy points, topping out at 17.7 points. In only one game did he fall in between with 9.4 fantasy points. Matchup hasn't really mattered for him, but he has a middle-of-the-pack matchup this week against the Carolina Panthers. You never know what you're going to get thanks to Bijan Robinson making him extremely volatile, but you have about a 50/50 chance of him having either a great or terrible game.
RB Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals
Demercado has seen limited touches, but has managed to consistently break off big plays when given the opportunity. He's averaging nine yards per carry this season, but has only once seen more than four carries in a game. Last week, he saw four carries and four targets, and topped 100 yards from scrimmage. Over the past four weeks, he's reached at least 80 yards three times. This week, if Bam Knight is not able to play, he should get a big boost on the boom side, but could still be a bust if he's relegated to minimal touches thanks to Michael Carter.
WR Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
We all know the story with Shaheed. He's a big-play machine who also has weeks when he just disappears if he doesn't connect with one of those big plays. This week, he could be even more boom-or-bust than ever. The fact that he is now in a much better Seahawks' offense gives him way more upside; however, he's only been with the team for just over a week, so that makes him very volatile.
WR Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals
We have often seen Dortch produce when given the opportunity. It looks like he's going to get an opportunity this week with the Cardinals being without both Marvin Harrison Jr and Greg Dortch. He's not your normal type of boom-or-bust player, though. When successful, he tends to catch a lot of passes and slowly pile up yards. Dortch isn't a boom-or-bust option because of his style of play, but because of his uncertain opportunities.