Jordan Mason and David Montgomery Among Six Must Start Running Backs in Week 10
RB Starts
Week 10 is here, and it's time to set our lineups. The running back situation has been a mess this season with all the injuries and uncertain backfields. However, we still have to find the right running backs to plug into our lineup. These are the running backs you need to start in Week 10.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Things haven't been good for Mason owners lately, especially since Aaron Jones has returned. However, Jones suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder in Week 9 that could either limit him in Week 10 or even hold him out. That injury is easily re-aggravated, and should lead to more touches for Mason. In his four starts, he racked up 60 carries, 282 rushing yards, and four TDs, with at least 52 yards in all four games. This week, he matches up with the Baltimore Ravens, who are allowing the fourth most fantasy points to running backs this season.
JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
Dobbins disappointed last week, but fantasy owners shouldn't worry about going right back to him this week. In Week 10, he has a much better matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, and last week against the Houston Texans, he still had 15 carries for 61 yards, with no other running back having more than two carries. It's not what you were hoping for, but it also didn't kill. Rushing for 4.1 yards per carry isn't bad; it was just a bad game script. That won't likely be the case this week when the Broncos take on the Raiders. It's a game they should win going away.
David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
Montgomery has been a bit up and down this season, but the work is still there. The volume is still there. Through eight games, he has 89 carries and has only twice all season seen fewer than 11 carries in a game. So far this season, he has totaled more than 500 yards and five touchdowns. This week, the Lions are coming off a loss and will face off with a battered Washington Commanders team that will be missing a ton of key players, including quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. This game should be a blowout with plenty of rushing opportunities.
Isaiah Davis, New York Jets
In Week 8, before the Jets' bye week, Davis rushed for 65 yards on seven carries and caught five passes for 44 more yards. That production should carry over to Week 10. The Jets play the Cleveland Browns this week, who are extremely tough to run on. That means the Jets will likely have to use a short passing game as a pseudo-rushing attack. The team could also want to utilize Davis more down the stretch as they prepare for a future without Breece Hall.
Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals
Demercado was a player I predicted to become the lead back after his end zone fumbling incident, but he missed Week 8 with an ankle injury before the Cardinals' Week 9 bye. However, he was back on Monday Night Football, and he led the team with 14 carries to Bam Knight's nine. He finished with 79 yards on 5.6 yards per carry, while Knight rushed for just 27 yards. If you are planning to start a Cardinals running back this week, Demercado is the back to start.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
This one only applies if Quinshon Judkins misses time. He exited Week 8 with a shoulder injury before the team's bye week. We didn't receive any concrete updates last week because teams are not required to disclose the same information during bye weeks. If he does end up missing time, Sampson is the back to start and not Jerome Ford.