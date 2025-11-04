Fantasy Sports

Jordan Mason and David Montgomery Among Six Must Start Running Backs in Week 10

Fantasy Football players looking to solidify their lineup in Week 10 should make sure these six running backs are starting.

Mark Morales-Smith

Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Week 10 is here, and it's time to set our lineups. The running back situation has been a mess this season with all the injuries and uncertain backfields. However, we still have to find the right running backs to plug into our lineup. These are the running backs you need to start in Week 10.

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Things haven't been good for Mason owners lately, especially since Aaron Jones has returned. However, Jones suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder in Week 9 that could either limit him in Week 10 or even hold him out. That injury is easily re-aggravated, and should lead to more touches for Mason. In his four starts, he racked up 60 carries, 282 rushing yards, and four TDs, with at least 52 yards in all four games. This week, he matches up with the Baltimore Ravens, who are allowing the fourth most fantasy points to running backs this season.

JK Dobbins, Fantasy Football, Week 10
Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Dobbins disappointed last week, but fantasy owners shouldn't worry about going right back to him this week. In Week 10, he has a much better matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, and last week against the Houston Texans, he still had 15 carries for 61 yards, with no other running back having more than two carries. It's not what you were hoping for, but it also didn't kill. Rushing for 4.1 yards per carry isn't bad; it was just a bad game script. That won't likely be the case this week when the Broncos take on the Raiders. It's a game they should win going away. 

David Montgomery, Fantasy Football, Week 10
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

Montgomery has been a bit up and down this season, but the work is still there. The volume is still there. Through eight games, he has 89 carries and has only twice all season seen fewer than 11 carries in a game. So far this season, he has totaled more than 500 yards and five touchdowns. This week, the Lions are coming off a loss and will face off with a battered Washington Commanders team that will be missing a ton of key players, including quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. This game should be a blowout with plenty of rushing opportunities. 

Isaiah Davis, New York Jets

In Week 8, before the Jets' bye week, Davis rushed for 65 yards on seven carries and caught five passes for 44 more yards. That production should carry over to Week 10. The Jets play the Cleveland Browns this week, who are extremely tough to run on. That means the Jets will likely have to use a short passing game as a pseudo-rushing attack. The team could also want to utilize Davis more down the stretch as they prepare for a future without Breece Hall.   

Emari Demercado, Week 10, Fantasy Football
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals

Demercado was a player I predicted to become the lead back after his end zone fumbling incident, but he missed Week 8 with an ankle injury before the Cardinals' Week 9 bye. However, he was back on Monday Night Football, and he led the team with 14 carries to Bam Knight's nine. He finished with 79 yards on 5.6 yards per carry, while Knight rushed for just 27 yards. If you are planning to start a Cardinals running back this week, Demercado is the back to start. 

Dylan Sampson, Fantasy Football Week 10
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns 

This one only applies if Quinshon Judkins misses time. He exited Week 8 with a shoulder injury before the team's bye week. We didn't receive any concrete updates last week because teams are not required to disclose the same information during bye weeks. If he does end up missing time, Sampson is the back to start and not Jerome Ford.

Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

