AJ Brown, Jameson Williams, and 4 More Must Start Wide Receivers in Week 12
Week 12 is here, and it's time to talk about the wide receivers whom we are considering plugging into our lineups in Week 12. We will once again be dealing with bye weeks and injuries this week. It may be tough to find starters this week, but we are here to help you. These are the wide receivers you should be starting in Week 12.
Start AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 12
It's understandable that there are a lot of fantasy owners who have given up on Brown this season and simply don't trust him. However, we are ready to be hurt again. We are plugging Brown back into our lineup against the Dallas Cowboys this week, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. In Week 11, he saw 11 targets in a game when no other Eagles' player saw more than five. This could be a case of the squeaky wheel getting the oil, and we are willing to bank on that in a great matchup.
Start Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions, in Week 12
Williams has seen a massive spike in production since Dan Campbell took over the play-calling duties in Detroit. That trend continued in Week 11, when he caught four of seven targets for 88 yards and a touchdown, including a 40-yard reception. If we are pairing his big-play ability with steady volume, it's hard not to plug Williams into our lineups. He's a special player who is finally seeing an uptick in usage.
Start Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals, in Week 12
With Marvin Harrison Jr out in Week 11, Wilson had a monster game. He caught 15 of 18 targets for 185 yards. There is a slight chance that Harrison could return this week, but we expect him to miss at least one more week after undergoing an emergency appendectomy last week. If nothing else, the volume should be there in a solid matchup in Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Start Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts, in Week 12
Pierce was on a bye last week, but let's not forget how well he had been playing prior to his bye. In Week 10, he caught four passes for 84 yards and a TD. The week prior, he caught six of 13 targets for 115 yards. He's been good all season with the exception of two games, and we are getting to the point where he can be plugged in on a weekly basis. This week, he plays against the Kansas City Chiefs, which is a tough matchup, but we are still willing to start him.
Start Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars, in Week 12
After leading the team in receiving in Week 10, in his first game with a team, he led the Jags in targets, receptions, and yards in Week 11. Meyers caught five of his six targets for 64 yards on Sunday. We have no reason to believe that he won't only maintain his role as the WR1 in Jacksonville, but his role should continue to grow with more time with the franchise.
Start Mack Hollins, New England Patriots, in week
Hollins had another strong game on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. Coming off a six-catch for 106 yards performance in Week 10, he caught four passes for 64 yards in Week 11. In Week 12, Hollins will match up against a terrible Cincinnati Bengals defense. If the Bengals can score some points and keep the Patriots throwing the ball, Hollins should have another solid game.