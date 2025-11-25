Rico Dowdle and Five Other Surprise Running Backs to Sit in Week 13
Thanksgiving week is here, which means for the first time in a long time, fantasy owners don't have to deal with bye weeks. However, that also means you may also have to sit some running backs who you haven't been benching in quite a while. These are the running backs that you should sit in Week 13.
Sit Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers, in Week 13
Dowdle has come back down to earth since his big explosion. In Week 12, he handled six carries for 38 yards and caught four passes for 36 yards. While he hasn't been bad, he's no longer an auto-start. He hasn't scored a touchdown in the past two weeks, and he's only rushed for 100 yards once in the past six weeks. This week, he is matched up against the Los Angeles Rams, who are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. This will not be a good day for Dowdle or the Panthers' offense.
Sit Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants, in Week 13
Tracy is seeing plenty of volume. Over the past two weeks, he has carried the ball 29 times and seen eight targets. He has turned them into 269 yards, but no TDs. Devin Singletary is also getting plenty of volume and, more importantly, he's getting all the work down by the end zone. That's a big reason why Tracy only has one TD all season. With a matchup against the New England Patriots this week, who are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, there is no way that we are relying on Tracy to rack up yards. They have only allowed 756 rushing yards to running backs in 12 games this season. That's just 63 yards per game.
Sit Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys, in Week 13
Williams is set for a rough week in Week 13. He matches up against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. While Williams has been very good this season, the Chiefs just held the unstoppable Jonathan Taylor to 58 scoreless rushing yards on 3.6 yards per carry on Sunday, and Williams is no JT. This is not a game that we expect him to find success in.
Sit Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers, in Week 13
We are a bit hesitant to start Jacobs this week. It sounded like Jacobs was close to playing on Sunday, but it's unfortunate for him that the Packers play on Thursday this week. After watching Emanuel Wilson rush for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Week 12, it would make sense for them to limit Jacobs' snaps if they play him at all. To compound this issue, the Packers are playing the Detroit Lions, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to running backs this season.
Sit David Montgomery, Detroit Lions, in Week 13
This isn't about the matchup; it's about us losing trust in Montgomery. Sure, he can find the end zone and have value, but this is looking more and more like Jahmyr Gibbs' backfield with each passing week. Until that changes, we aren't going back to Montgomery.