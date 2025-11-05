Six Super Sleepers for Fantasy Football in Week 10 Including Two Running Backs to Pickup and Start in Your League
Sleepers
Week 10 is here, and it's time to set our lineups. While we would all love to plug a star in every roster spot, that's not always an option. Some of us have to dig deeper, especially as we get deeper into the season. These are the top sleeper options for Week 10.
Week 10 Quarterback Sleepers
JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
McCarthy has been inconsistent with his limited sample size in his first season as a starting NFL quarterback. However, he has a strong matchup this week against the Baltimore Ravens, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, and he is coming off a week in which he accounted for three touchdowns. He has accounted for three TDs in two of his three starts, and has run the ball 16 times in those three games, which gives him a decent rushing floor.
Week 10 Running Back Sleepers
Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals
Demercado was the clear top running back for the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. He carried the ball 14 times for 79 yards, while Bam Knight saw just nine carries that he took for 27 yards. It's far from a lock that this would continue, but if you are rolling with a Cardinals' running back this week, it would be hard to go with anyone other than Demercado in Week 10.
Terrell Jennings, New England Patriots
TreVeyon Henderson was the lead back for the Patriots in Week 9, but Jennings still saw 11 carries, one target, and the goal-line work. He ultimately finished with 44 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. This week, the Patriots go up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season. We also know that Henderson could miss one block in pass protection and get pulled from the game, which could lead to Jennings seeing huge volume.
Week 10 Wide Receiver Sleepers
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
With Brian Thomas Jr banged up and just not being overly productive, and Jakobi Meyers just getting to Jacksonville days before their Week 10 matchup, you can still go back to Washington at least one more time in Week 10. In Week 9, Washington led the Jags with eight receptions for 90 yards on nine targets. We'd expect to see much of the same this week, with Meyers seeing limited snaps.
Jaylin Lane, Washington Commanders
With Terry McLaurin looking at a potential long absence, either Lane or Chris Moore will likely step up and have a solid game this week against the Detroit Lions, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. We prefer Lane here, but if you prefer Moore, play the guy you believe in.
Week 10 Tight End Sleeper
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Schultz has a matchup this week against the Jags, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to tight ends. With Davis Mills expected to get the start for the Texans, we would expect him to rely heavily on his tight end.