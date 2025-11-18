DK Metcalf, Christian Watson Among Six Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 12
Even with all the injuries and bye weeks hitting our fantasy squads, there are still plenty of fantasy options that we just don't feel comfortable plugging into our lineups. The wide receivers might be the toughest position to figure out this week. These are the wideouts you should leave on your bench in Week 12.
Sit DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers, in Week 12
Metcalf is coming off another disappointing game in Week 11. He caught five passes for just 49 yards against a bad Cincinnati Bengals defense. In the two previous games, he totaled just five receptions for 41 yards combined. This week, we don't even know who his quarterback is going to be. Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a wrist injury, and we could get Mason Rudolph under center. This passing attack is becoming problematic, and fantasy owners may be better off avoiding it this week against a Chicago Bears' secondary that is getting healthier.
Sit Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers, in Week 12
Watson could be a tempting option this week after catching two touchdowns last week. However, the Packers have shown us for years now that we can't rely on any of their wide receivers from week to week. Despite the two TDs, it was Romeo Doubs who still led the team in both targets and yards. While Watson was the Green Bay receiver to start in Week 11, it could easily be Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden, or Savion Williams in Week 12. If you want to start Watson, understand that he's still a dart throw.
Sit Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars, in Week 12
Jakobi Meyers has taken over the WR1 job in Jacksonville. This is not a passing attack that's good enough to consistently sustain two fantasy wide receivers; much of the time, it can barely sustain one. In Week 11, Washington saw his targets drop to just two, with Meyers tripling that total. Unless something changes, Washington is no longer a usable fantasy option.
Sit Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs, in Week 12
Worthy continued to struggle in Week 11, and he's starting to look like little more than a volatile third option in a suddenly struggling Chiefs' passing attack. Even with a decent matchup against the Indianapolis Colts this week, who are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, we are still not even considering putting Worthy back in our fantasy lineups.
Sit Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns, in Week 12
The volume has been there for Jeudy as of late, but the production still hasn't been. We don't know if it will be Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders who will be under center for the Browns, and we don't even know if it matters. This passing attack is horrendous, and the quarterbacks are probably the worst starting options in the league or very close to it. You should not be relying on the Browns' wide receivers if you have any intent on winning.
Sit Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons, in Week 12
Drake London is going to miss Week 12 due to a knee injury, which is going to cause fantasy owners to consider starting Mooney this week. Don't be one of those fantasy owners. You do not want to start Mooney getting WR1 coverage with Kirk Cousins throwing him the ball. His floor is still way too low, and we aren't excited about his upside either.