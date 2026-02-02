Super Bowl LX Snap Count Report: Rhamondre Stevenson, Kenneth Walker III Lead the Way

The NFL can be a volatile league when it comes to team depth charts. Some players may jump up their depth charts while others may fall. This is important to pay attention to. Especially ahead of Super Bowl LX, we must be tuned in to these changes, as they will bring the most profitable Fantasy Football and betting decisions. Today, we come in with that exact analysis, reviewing snap-count trends on the Seahawks and Patriots offenses.

Seahawks Running Backs

Kenneth Walker III — Mid-60%'s

George Holani — low-to-mid 30%'s

Cam Akers — (1) snap in his last two active games

As is now the case, Kenneth Walker III is the lead running back in Seattle, post-Charbonnet injury. Some may think his snap-share may be over 90%, but we must fact-check that information.

The Seahawks made sure to work Holani into a dual role as a handcuff to Walker. All year long, Seattle has worked Walker and Charbonnet into a near-50% split. That is not the case with Holani, but he will likely work into a similar role to what we saw in the NFC Championship Game. It is difficult to accurately telegraph this backfield, but that sample size should add up for us. We can work off the above.

Fantasy Football Takeaway: Walker III is the No. 1 player in Super Bowl Fantasy Football. George Holani is a great sleeper.

Players Most Likely to Score a TD in the Super Bowl, per Kalshi:



64% — Kenneth Walker

51% — Jaxon Smith-Njigba

39% — Rhamondre Stevenson

29% — AJ Barner

28% — Hunter Henry

28% — Cooper Kupp pic.twitter.com/UKMsTol0c3 — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) January 31, 2026

Patriots Running Backs

Rhamondre Stevenson — 94% in the AFC Championship Game, mid-60%'s in games prior. 65-75% projected.

TreVeyon Henderson — 6% in the AFC Championship Game, 35-50% in most games prior. 25-40% projected.

The Patriots had drafted Henderson with high hopes. It is an interesting case as well, where Henderson is definitely not labeled a "bust." Nonetheless, Henderson has fallen to be the clear RB2 to Stevenson. In most weeks, he has snapped mostly between 30 and 40%. In the AFC Championship Game, Henderson only had a total of (4) snaps, or 6%.

It would be reasonable for us to predict that Henderson will not repeat that (4) snap total in the Super Bowl. However, he will be labeled as a volatile option. That snap count is a scary sight to see, especially from a game that saw snow, resulting in a run script. In fact, one could make the case that he was benched due to the weather and that he is an east-to-west runner, different from Stevenson. That case has not been made, and this would be purely speculative.

Fantasy Football Takeaway: Do Not Use Henderson, Start Stevenson

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: