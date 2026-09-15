Tennessee Titans And 3 Other Fantasy Football Must-Sit Week 2 Defenses

There are several defenses that could decrease a fantasy manager's chances of winning in Week 2 if they were to play them. With that, here are four defenses to avoid putting in lineups for the upcoming week of games.

Miami Dolphins

Aug 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Cam Rice (58) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter (38) during the second quarter of a pre season game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Dolphins in Week 1 had their defense thrashed by one of the worst offenses in the 2025 season, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins allowed them to have 305 yards of offense and 27 points. In Week 1, they finished as D/ST18 in fantasy football.

Going into a Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Miami should get thrashed again. In Week 1 against one of the supposed-to-be best defenses in 2026, the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers scored 27 points. The Rams finished the week tied as D/ST24.

Tennessee Titans

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive back Derrick Canteen(42) and linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) tackle Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) for a loss during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New jerseys, new coach, same old Tennessee Titans. The first game in the Robert Saleh era, who is known for his defensive mind, did not go well. They allowed 23 points to the New York Jets, and they finished tied as D/ST28 in fantasy football in Week 1.

Going into a Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, they should be too tall a task for Tennessee to fix all their defensive problems, resulting in them being on one of the worst defenses again in fantasy in Week 2.

The Eagles in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders scored 24 points. Their run game with superstar Saquon Barkley was slightly underwhelming; he had 15 rushes for 83 yards. He should be due for a bounce-back game against the Titans. In Week 1, they allowed the Jets to have 152 rushing yards, the seventh most of any team in Week 1.

New Orleans Saints

Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (93) during the first quarter at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New Orleans Saints barely lost their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, losing 31-30. Their defense had the impossible task of facing one of the best RBs in the NFL, Jahmyr Gibbs. He had 29 carries for 156 yards and two TDs. That played into them finishing tied for D/ST24 in fantasy in Week 1.

For Week 2, the Saints will have to unfortunately face one of the best RBs in the league again in going against the Baltimore Ravens. Their RB1, Derrick Henry, in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts had 24 carries for 144 yards and three TDs. With them facing him and the Ravens, who scored 41 points, which was the second-highest of any team in Week 1, they are a defense not to put in lineups in Week 2.

Washington Commanders

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball past Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Commanders are set up to be one of the worst defenses again in Week 2 in fantasy football. In Week 1, after a matchup against the Eagles, they tied for D/ST19 with five teams in fantasy.

Their Week 2 opponent will be the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas did struggle somewhat offensively against the New York Giants in Week 1, scoring 20 points, but they should be one of the higher-scoring offenses in Week 2 against Washington. In two games against the Commanders in 2025, Dallas scored 30 and 44.

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