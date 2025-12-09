Dallas Goedert and Two Other Tight Ends Fantasy Players Can't Afford to Trust in Week 15

The fantasy football regular season is over, and the best of us are heading to the playoffs. One of the trickiest positions to get right, which can give you a massive advantage, is the tight end. You generally only start one, and if you don't have a top guy, the tight ends are very week-to-week. We are here to help you figure out which tight ends you want to avoid this week so that they don't sink your lineup. These are the tight ends you should sit in Week 15.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert had a strong game on Monday Night Football, catching eight of 10 targets for 78 yards. This week, he will be playing against the Las Vegas Raiders' defense. It's a defense that is generally wonderful to target. Unfortunately, they are only good at stopping tight ends. They are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. We will be leaving him on our benches in Week 15.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Patriots had a bye week in Week 14, and the last time we saw Henry, he led the team in receptions, targets, and yards. He caught four of six targets for 73 yards. However, we are going away from him this week because he has an absolutely brutal matchup. He'll be playing against the Buffalo Bills. No defense has allowed fewer fantasy points to tight ends this season. They've allowed a league-best 37 receptions to the position this season, for just 441 yards and two touchdowns. Buffalo is allowing just over seven fantasy points per game to tight ends this year, and the Patriots have other options to throw to.

Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

After exploding onto the fantasy football scene with a massive October, the rookie has fallen off a cliff. Things have continuously gotten worse. In Week 14, he caught just one of four targets for seven yards. Over the past four games, he has totaled just seven receptions for 88 yards and zero touchdowns. This week, he is matched up against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are extremely tough on tight ends. They are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. He needs to be left on your bench this week if he hasn't already been cast to waivers.

More Week 15 Start and Sit Advice