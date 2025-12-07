Week 14 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Mark Andrews Vs. Oronde Gadsden II

Mark Andrews and Oronde Gadsden II are slated to provide fantasy football lineups with valuable production in Week 14 from the tight end spot. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a divisional matchup for the AFC North lead. Gadsden and the Los Angeles Chargers will host the Philadelphia Eagles, coming off a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13. Fantasy owners could be faced with a decision between the pair of star tight ends, but who makes the better case to start in Week 14?

The Case For Mark Andrews

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) looks on during the first quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Andrews has remained one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets throughout the two-time MVP’s career, which has persisted this season. The three-time Pro Bowler enters Week 14 ranked second on the team in receiving, providing valuable touchdown production throughout the season. Despite limited output, Andrews’ high volume over recent weeks has offered an elevated ceiling among PPR leagues in fantasy, which projects to persist versus Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

The Case Against Andrews

Although his volume has been encouraging throughout the season, Andrews’ production has taken a noticeable dip. He enters Week 14 averaging just 27.7 receiving yards per game, which would mark a season-low for the veteran pass-catcher. A matchup versus a budding Steelers defense could raise problems for Andrews and Baltimore’s passing game, considering Jackson’s previous struggles versus the Steelers throughout his career.

The Case For Oronde Gadsden II

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden (86) runs with the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Despite entering the season as TE2 on the depth chart, Los Angeles’ rookie tight end has emerged as a key target in the Chargers’ passing game. He checks into Week 14 ranked third among the team’s group of pass-catchers in receiving, hauling in 38 passes for 534 yards and two touchdowns through the air. While he hasn’t managed the same level of touchdown production as Andrews, Gadsden’s high level of receiving output throughout the season has offered reason for belief in his case as a starter in Week 14.

The Case Against Gadsden

Gadsden’s production has tapered off over recent weeks. The rookie pass-catcher hasn’t eclipsed double-digit fantasy scoring since Week 9, averaging a lowly 4.7 PPR points per week over his last three games. A tough matchup versus the Eagles could provide a tough matchup for Gadsden, raising concerns over his production once again. Though his ceiling is far higher than that of Andrews, his floor is considerably lower in a crowded receiving group.

The Final Verdict

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II (86) runs for yards after the catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Despite Andrews’ elevated floor, I’m going to pick with the ceiling among two low-scoring contributors over the last few weeks and start Gadsden for Week 14. The rookie is likely to bounce back despite a tough matchup, as he remains an integral contributor in the Chargers’ passing attack. Andrews, though suiting up in a far less-crowded offense, has forced fantasy managers to rely on his touchdown output during the season.

