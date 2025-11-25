Mason Taylor and Three More Tight Ends to Sit in Week 13
Week 13 is here, and we have to set our lineups. With no byes this week, we have to choose between every tight end in the league and only have to start one of them. Still, fantasy owners are going to have to make the tough decisions, and we are here to help. These are the tight ends you should leave on your bench in Week 13.
Sit Mason Taylor, New York Jets, in Week 13
Even with Tyrod Taylor being an upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Justin Fields, this offense is still an unmitigated disaster. Taylor has now failed to reach 35 yards in six consecutive games and has just one TD all season. The targets might be there, but the production is not. Whether you blame Taylor or the quarterback play, it doesn't really matter. The fact remains that he has been hurting fantasy owners who have been starting him. In Week 13, he goes up against the Atlanta Falcons, who are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. If there is any, the only value Taylor has is his PPR value. Atlanta has allowed just 39 receptions to the position this season, which is the second-fewest in the league.
Sit Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys, in Week 13
Ferguson was great early in the season, and while CeeDee Lamb was sidelined with an ankle injury, but he has seen his production drop as he has become more and more touchdown-reliant. His 60 yards in Week 12 were his most since Week 3. This week, he has a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. They have also only allowed three touchdowns to the position. Only four teams have allowed fewer. That is not good news for his fantasy value this week.
Sit Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears, in Week 13
Loveland has seen a clear uptick in production over the past month, but it seems like some fantasy owners are projecting a bit with him more than looking at the actual results. The fact remains that he has been solid but not great, and is still in an offense with a lot of mouths to feed, including fellow tight end Cole Kmet. This week, he plays against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. They've also only allowed one TD to the position all season. Considering Loveland has topped four receptions or 55 yards once all season, we don't see a ton of value in him this week in this matchup.
Sit Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals, in Week 13
Gesicki returned last week and caught four of six targets for 35 yards. He now has a week under his belt, and historically, he has seen a big boost in production when Tee Higgins is sidelined, which he will be in Week 13 due to a concussion. Because of this, he could be a popular sleeper option this week. We would still avoid him. Noah Fant is still in the mix for Cincy, and they are going up against the Baltimore Ravens, who are allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.