Hunter Henry Headlines Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups

Things are already looking bleak at the tight end position in fantasy football ahead of the Week 2 waiver-wire run. But if you’re someone who doesn’t roster one of the premium options at tight end, using the waiver wire to stream the position is a viable strategy.

After getting one week of information, let’s take a look at a few tight ends to target on the fantasy football waiver wire ahead of Week 2 action.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a quiet performance in Week 1 for Hunter Henry, who caught all three of his targets for only 26 yards in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Henry was the TE26 with 4.1 fantasy points in the opening week, which is far from ideal.

However, the New England Patriots recently placed A.J. Brown on injured reserve, and he’ll miss a minimum of four games. Additionally, Henry still logged the second-most passing-down snaps (36) and second-most slot snaps (13) in New England’s offense in Week 1, and targets are going to be more condensed sans Brown.

Currently, Henry is rostered in 54% of Yahoo leagues.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs with the ball during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Schultz is making a consecutive appearance in this article after registering a healthy 82.1% route rate on the second-most passing-down snaps (39) on the Houston Texans in Week 1. Although Schultz turned his seven targets into a TE23 finish in the opening week with 5.5 fantasy points, there are worse options out there.

Dalton Schultz with a big gain on the “fin” route.



Such an underrated athlete pic.twitter.com/YNswiufNwk — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) September 13, 2026

Besides Schultz being rostered in 48% of leagues on Yahoo, C.J. Stroud looked better than he did a season ago in the loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. While the upside is limited with Schultz, his role and usage are somewhat safe at a volatile position.

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches a pass for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the sudden news of Brock Bowers undergoing a meniscus trim in the days leading up to Week 1 for the Las Vegas Raiders, Michael Mayer became a popular waiver-wire add in fantasy football. Still, Mayer is on a roster in only 25% of Yahoo leagues.

The #Raiders have agreed to terms on an 3-year extension with TE Michael Mayer worth $45M with $30M guaranteed. The $15M APY ranks 4th among current TE contracts.



The deal was negotiated by Kyle McCarthy, Brian Murphy, and Cam Hahn of @athletesfirst pic.twitter.com/Mlgqyp7kyl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2026

In the absence of Bowers in Week 1, Mayer hauled in six of his team-high seven targets for only 32 yards en route to a TE21 finish. Despite the lack of production to begin the year, the Raiders operated out of 12 personnel (two tight end sets) at the second-highest rate (46.3%), so I’d rather roster Mayer – even when Bowers returns – than take a flier on any of the Las Vegas wideouts right now.

There’s also a chance of re-injury for Bowers, so Mayer has multiple avenues to provide value this season.