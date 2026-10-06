Tyler Bass Headlines These NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Sits

Kicker production in fantasy football is rarely about individual talent alone. Instead, it is heavily tethered to offensive efficiency, red-zone execution, and overall game script. A Pro Bowl kicker attached to an offense that repeatedly stalls before midfield, or one that converts every red-zone trip into seven points can quickly become a fantasy liability.

As we head into Week 5, identifying who to sit isn't about calling out low-rostered kickers. It's about spotting middle-tier starters whose Week 5 scoring environments, defensive matchups, red-zone efficiencies, or outdoor weather conditions severely cap their fantasy ceiling.

Jake Elliot (Philadelphia Eagles) The Matchup Is Worse Than It Looks

FG Made/Attempted: 5/6 FG%: 83.3% XP Made/Attempted: 10/10 Fantasy PPG: 6.25

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliot (4) watches the flight of the ball before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Why Sit Him: While Elliot remains one of the top-tier place kickers in the NFL, the Eagles' offense presents a double-edged sword for fantasy kickers. Philadelphia has a high red-zone touchdown conversion rate, frequently capping Elliot's potential to extra-point duties. Facing a stiff defensive front in Week 5 that limits overall drive success, the Eagles' projected game total leaves Elliot with a limited ceiling. When an offense either finishes drives in the end zone or gets turned over on downs in short-yardage situations, field-goal volume vanishes.

Will Reichard (Minnesota Vikings) Don't Chase Last Week's Production

FG Made/Attempted: 7/7 FG%: 100% XP Made/Attempted: 8/8 Fantasy PPG: 11.0 Week 4 Fantasy Points: 11.0 40+ Yard FGs: 3/3 50 Yard FGs: 1/1

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Sit Him: Reichard is coming off an impressive Week 4 output that boosted his roster percentage. Fantasy managers should be cautious about chasing last week's points. Reichard's perfect conversion rates hides the fact that Minnesota's overall field-goal attempts per game remain low. His Week 4 production was driven by maximum efficiency in a favorable matchup rather than high sustainable volume. In Week 5, Minnesota faces a defense that suppresses opponent drive success rates, making a repeat performance unlikely.

Cairos Santos (Chicago Bears) Low-Scoring Environment, Low Fantasy Ceiling

FG Made/Attempted: 5/6 FG%: 83.3% XP Made/XP Attempted: 6/6 Fantasy PPG: 5.25

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos (8) watches the ball after kicking a fifty-yard field goal held by punter Tory Taylor (19) against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Sit Him: Santos operates in an offense with one of the lower team implied totals of the Week 5 slate. With Chicago struggling to consistently generate scoring drives and generate plays inside the opponent's 30-yard line, Santos suffers from a low volume threshold. In games with low over/under totals and poor offensive metrics, kickers simply do not get enough scoring chances to justify a starting spot.

Tyler Bass (Buffalo Bills) High-Powered Offense Caps Field Goal Volume

FG Made/Attempted: 4/4 FG%: 100% XP Made/Attempted: 11/12 Fantasy PPG: 8.2

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (16) kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Sit Him: While Bass operates in one of the NFL's most potent scoring offenses, Buffalo's hyper-efficient red-zone execution leaves a lot of points on the field for Bass. He has attempted just four field goals all season, relying heavily on extra points to sustain his fantasy floor. Facing a Week 5 matchup against the Rams where the Bills implied total is high, the danger is that the Bills finish drives with six points instead of settling for three. In leagues that reward field-goal volume and distance over extra-point volume, Bass offers a severely capped ceiling.

Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) Boom-or-Bust Reliance on Distance

FG Made/Attempted: 7/8 FG%: 87.5% XP Made/Attempted: 9/9 Fantasy PPG: 8.4

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) reacts after making a field goal against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Sit Him: Fairbairn is coming off a massive 12-point Week 4 performance against Dallas that would tempt fantasy managers to chase the hot hand. Nearly half of his fantasy production this season has come directly from 50-plus yard field goals. In Week 5 against the Titans, Houston faces a division rival that plays at a slow tempo and aims to choke off explosive plays. If Houston's offense fails to generate quick position past midfield or if game script devolves into a defensive grind, Fairbairn's long-distance opportunities vanish, exposing a very low scoring floor.

Final Verdict: Process Beats Lineup Names

Kickers attached to hyper-efficient touchdown offenses often face severely capped ceilings due to reliance on extra points. Accurate kickers on low-scoring or long-distance dependent offenses carry fragile floors if their team struggles to cross midfield. By pivoting away from situations with limited field-goal opportunities and streaming options with high implied totals in controlled environments, fantasy managers can secure a far more reliable baseline at the position heading into Sunday.