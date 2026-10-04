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Fantasy Football Week 4 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup

Get ready for an exciting Week 4 of fantasy football live with our experts.
SI Staff|
Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli get you ready for fantasy football Week 4 with an exclusive SI Sunday morning live stream.
Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli get you ready for fantasy football Week 4 with an exclusive SI Sunday morning live stream. | Sports Illustrated

Tune into our fantasy football live stream with Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli below to get his analysis and feedback on this week’s matchups, including breaking news and feedback on any injuries that may impact your Sunday strategy. 

Week 4: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks

Quarterback rankings for Week 4

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. NE

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

vs. TEN

3

Patrick Mahomes

KC

at LV

4

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at CIN

5

Brock Purdy

SF

vs. DEN

6

Joe Burrow

CIN

vs. JAC

7

Tyler Shough

NO

vs. ATL

8

Dak Prescott

DAL

at HOU

9

Jared Goff

DET

at CAR

10

Bryce Young

CAR

vs. DET

See our full quarterback rankings 1-32 here.

Quarterback start/sit for Week 4

  • Fabs's start: Trevor Lawrence
  • Fabs's sit: Drake Maye

See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.

Running backs

Running back rankings for Week 4

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

at CAR

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

at NO

3

Kenneth Walker III

KC

at LV

4

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at WAS

5

Derrick Henry

BAL

vs. TEN

6

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. DEN

7

Jeremiyah Love

ARI

at NYG

8

James Cook

BUF

vs. NE

9

Ashton Jeanty

LV

vs. KC

10

Kyren Williams

LAR

at PHI

See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.

Running back start/sit for Week 4

  • Fabs's start: Jeremiyah Love
  • Fabs's sit: Javonte Williams

See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.

Wide receivers

Wide receiver rankings for Week 4

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at WAS

2

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

at PIT

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. NYJ

4

Chris Olave

NO

vs. LV

5

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at TB

6

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

vs. BAL

7

Davante Adams

LAR

at DEN

8

Devonta Smith

PHI

at CHI

9

Christian Watson

GB

vs. ATL

10

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

at DET

See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.

Wide receivers start/sit for Week 4

  • Fabs's start: Tetairoa McMillan
  • Fabs's sit: Emeka Egbuka

See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.

Tight ends

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at NYG

2

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. KC

3

George Kittle

SF

vs. DEN

4

Tyler Warren

IND

at WAS

5

Travis Kelce

KC

at LV

6

Juwan Johnson

NO

vs. ATL

7

Sam LaPorta

DET

at CAR

8

Kenyon Sadiq

NYJ

at CHI

9

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

vs. PIT

10

Tucker Kraft

GB

at TB

See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.

Tight end start/sit for Week 4

  • Fabs's start: Travis Kelce
  • Fabs's sit: Colston Loveland

See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.

Kickers

Kicker rankings for Week 4

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at HOU

2

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

vs. DAL

3

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. JAC

4

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. LAC

5

Will Reichard

MIN

vs. MIA

6

Tyler Loop

BAL

vs. TEN

7

Spencer Shrader

IND

at WAS

8

Harrison Butker

KC

at LV

9

Trey Smack

GB

at TB

10

Cam Little

JAC

at CIN

See our full kicker rankings 1-32 here.

Kicker start/sit for Week 4

  • Fab's start: Trey Smack
  • Fab's sit: Cameron Dicker

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

Team D/ST

Defense/special teams rankings for Week 4

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Vikings

MIN

vs. MIA

2

Seahawks

SEA

vs. LAC

3

Ravens

BAL

vs. TEN

4

Bills

BUF

vs. NE

5

Steelers

PIT

at CLE

6

Packers

GB

at TB

7

Chiefs

KC

at LV

8

Cardinals

ARI

at NYG

9

Saints

NO

vs. ATL

10

Rams

LAR

at PHI

See our full defense rankings 1-32 here.

Defense/special teams start/sit for Week 4

  • Fabs's start: Vikings
  • Fabs's sit: Eagles

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

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