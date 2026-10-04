Fantasy Football Week 4 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup
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Week 4: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players
Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.
Quarterbacks
Quarterback rankings for Week 4
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. NE
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
vs. TEN
3
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at LV
4
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at CIN
5
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. DEN
6
Joe Burrow
CIN
vs. JAC
7
Tyler Shough
NO
vs. ATL
8
Dak Prescott
DAL
at HOU
9
Jared Goff
DET
at CAR
10
Bryce Young
CAR
vs. DET
See our full quarterback rankings 1-32 here.
Quarterback start/sit for Week 4
- Fabs's start: Trevor Lawrence
- Fabs's sit: Drake Maye
See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.
Running backs
Running back rankings for Week 4
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
at CAR
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at NO
3
Kenneth Walker III
KC
at LV
4
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at WAS
5
Derrick Henry
BAL
vs. TEN
6
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. DEN
7
Jeremiyah Love
ARI
at NYG
8
James Cook
BUF
vs. NE
9
Ashton Jeanty
LV
vs. KC
10
Kyren Williams
LAR
at PHI
See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.
Running back start/sit for Week 4
- Fabs's start: Jeremiyah Love
- Fabs's sit: Javonte Williams
See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.
- Phone a friend:Want a direct line to our fantasy expert, Michael Fabiano? Text directly with him here.
Wide receivers
Wide receiver rankings for Week 4
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at WAS
2
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at PIT
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. NYJ
4
Chris Olave
NO
vs. LV
5
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at TB
6
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. BAL
7
Davante Adams
LAR
at DEN
8
Devonta Smith
PHI
at CHI
9
Christian Watson
GB
vs. ATL
10
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
at DET
See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.
Wide receivers start/sit for Week 4
- Fabs's start: Tetairoa McMillan
- Fabs's sit: Emeka Egbuka
See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.
Tight ends
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at NYG
2
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. KC
3
George Kittle
SF
vs. DEN
4
Tyler Warren
IND
at WAS
5
Travis Kelce
KC
at LV
6
Juwan Johnson
NO
vs. ATL
7
Sam LaPorta
DET
at CAR
8
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ
at CHI
9
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. PIT
10
Tucker Kraft
GB
at TB
See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.
Tight end start/sit for Week 4
- Fabs's start: Travis Kelce
- Fabs's sit: Colston Loveland
See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.
Kickers
Kicker rankings for Week 4
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at HOU
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. DAL
3
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. JAC
4
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. LAC
5
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. MIA
6
Tyler Loop
BAL
vs. TEN
7
Spencer Shrader
IND
at WAS
8
Harrison Butker
KC
at LV
9
Trey Smack
GB
at TB
10
Cam Little
JAC
at CIN
See our full kicker rankings 1-32 here.
Kicker start/sit for Week 4
- Fab's start: Trey Smack
- Fab's sit: Cameron Dicker
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.
Team D/ST
Defense/special teams rankings for Week 4
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Vikings
MIN
vs. MIA
2
Seahawks
SEA
vs. LAC
3
Ravens
BAL
vs. TEN
4
Bills
BUF
vs. NE
5
Steelers
PIT
at CLE
6
Packers
GB
at TB
7
Chiefs
KC
at LV
8
Cardinals
ARI
at NYG
9
Saints
NO
vs. ATL
10
Rams
LAR
at PHI
See our full defense rankings 1-32 here.
Defense/special teams start/sit for Week 4
- Fabs's start: Vikings
- Fabs's sit: Eagles
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.