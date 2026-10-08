Tyler Shough vs. Jordan Love: A Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Debate
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Here we have a classic debate between two quarterbacks with very different ways of producing fantasy points. Tyler Shough is winning on volume while Jordan Love is winning on efficiency, and comes in hot after a two-touchdown performance. If you are staring at your Week 5 lineup trying to choose between them, here is how the numbers stack up.
The Quarterback Battle
Through four games, the two passers look similar in the box score.
Season Stats (Weeks 1-4)
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
Passing Yards
1,203
1,041
Passing TDs
9
8
Interceptions
3
3
Completions/Attempts
121/180
87/154
Completion %
67.2%
56.5%
Yards Per Game
300.8
260.3
Yards Per Attempt
6.7
6.8
Attempts Per Game
45.0
The touchdown-to-interception profile is nearly identical, so the gap comes down to how each quarterback gets there. Shough throws more, completes more and piles up yardage. Love throws less and leans on big plays and touchdowns.
Shough Brings the Volume
Shough has been asked to throw constantly. He leads the NFL in both completions and attempts through four weeks, averaging 45 attempts and roughly 300 passing yards per game. In fantasy, that kind of workload creates a high floor,. Even on a day when the offense stalls, a quarterback who throws 40-plus times has plenty of chances to rack up yards and find the end zone.
The efficiency numbers are solid but not spectacular. His 6.7 yards per attempt is nearly the same as Love's, which means his production is driven by the sheer number of throws rather than explosive plays. The 67.2% completion rate is a real strength, since it keeps drives alive and keeps his volume from being wasted. The one caution is that heavy pass volume often reflects a team playing from behind. That is great for fantasy points, but it can also come with extra interception risk and sack exposure.
Love's Efficiency Could Win the Day
Love has done his work on 26 fewer attempts than Shough, throwing 87-for-154 for 1,041 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. His 6.8 yards per attempt is a hair better than Shough's, and he is producing a touchdown on roughly one of every 19 attempts, compared with one in 20 for Shough.
The completion rate (56.5%) is the soft spot. It suggests a more aggressive, downfield-leaning approach with more incompletions, which makes his weekly output more volatile. The volatility cuts both ways. When the big plays connect, Love can match Shough's fantasy production on far fewer throws, and he is coming off a two-touchdown outing that shows the scoring upside is real.
Who Should Fantasy Managers Start?
Floor: Shough. At 45 attempts and 300 yards per game, he is the safer weekly bet. His completion rate and volume gives him a baseline that is difficult to match.
Ceiling: Love. His touchdown rate and yards per attempt are marginally better, and his recent two-touchdown game shows he can deliver big on lower volume.
The Call: Start Shough as his workload makes him the more reliable fantasy producer, and he has the better yardage profile by a wide margin. Pick Love only if the matchup clearly favors him or you need to take a risk for a higher-variance outcome.
Either way, both quarterbacks are viable starters right now, and with identical 3-interception totals, neither is a turnover disaster waiting to happen. Always be sure to check injury news and Week 5 matchups before kickoff, and let the volume decide close calls.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.