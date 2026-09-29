Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

What do Sam Darnold, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota and Deshaun Watson all have in common? In Week 3, they all outscored Josh Allen.

Yeah, it was an upside-down, Stranger Things kind of week at the quarterback position. And in Week 4, we’ll have even fewer “sure bets” at the position. Backups such as Mariota, Jameis Winston and Tyson Bagent will be under center (though Mariota was surprisingly solid against the Seahawks), and the Buccaneers will be forced to start undrafted free-agent rookie Jalon Daniels after Baker Mayfield suffered a gnarly thumb injury in a loss to the Vikings.

We’ve also lost a few quarterbacks who were projected to be regular starters, not due to injuries but to dreadful stats, in Drake Maye and Justin Herbert. Based on these developments, the position isn’t nearly as deep as it appeared over the summer, which especially affects those in Superflex formats.

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 4 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Josh Allen BUF vs. NE 2 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. TEN 3 Trevor Lawrence JAC at CIN 4 Patrick Mahomes KC at LV 5 Brock Purdy SF vs. DEN 6 Joe Burrow CIN vs. JAC 7 Dak Prescott DAL at HOU 8 Tyler Shough NO vs. ATL 9 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. LAR 10 Matthew Stafford LAR at PHI 11 Jared Goff DET at CAR 12 Bryce Young CAR vs. DET 13 Jordan Love GB at TB 14 Kyler Murray MIN vs. MIA 15 Bo Nix DEN at SF 16 Kirk Cousins LV vs. KC 17 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. DAL 18 Sam Darnold SEA vs. LAC 19 Geno Smith NYJ at CHI 20 Daniel Jones IND at WAS 21 Jacoby Brissett ARI at NYG 22 Marcus Mariota WAS vs. IND 23 Drake Maye NE at BUF 24 Justin Herbert LAC at SEA 25 Deshaun Watson CLE vs. PIT 26 Michael Penix Jr. ATL at NO 27 Aaron Rodgers PIT at CLE 28 Malik Willis MIA at MIN 29 Cam Ward TEN at BAL 30 Jameis Winston NYG vs. ARI 31 Tyson Bagent CHI vs. NYJ 32 Jalon Daniels TB vs. GB