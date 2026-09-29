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Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Tyler Shough enters the top 10 among QBs with the Falcons coming to town in Week 4.
Michael Fabiano|
Tyler Shough, Saints.
Tyler Shough, Saints. | Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

What do Sam Darnold, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota and Deshaun Watson all have in common? In Week 3, they all outscored Josh Allen

Yeah, it was an upside-down, Stranger Things kind of week at the quarterback position. And in Week 4, we’ll have even fewer “sure bets” at the position. Backups such as Mariota, Jameis Winston and Tyson Bagent will be under center (though Mariota was surprisingly solid against the Seahawks), and the Buccaneers will be forced to start undrafted free-agent rookie Jalon Daniels after Baker Mayfield suffered a gnarly thumb injury in a loss to the Vikings.

We’ve also lost a few quarterbacks who were projected to be regular starters, not due to injuries but to dreadful stats, in Drake Maye and Justin Herbert. Based on these developments, the position isn’t nearly as deep as it appeared over the summer, which especially affects those in Superflex formats. 

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 4 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. NE

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

vs. TEN

3

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at CIN

4

Patrick Mahomes

KC

at LV

5

Brock Purdy

SF

vs. DEN

6

Joe Burrow

CIN

vs. JAC

7

Dak Prescott

DAL

at HOU

8

Tyler Shough

NO

vs. ATL

9

Jalen Hurts

PHI

vs. LAR

10

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at PHI

11

Jared Goff

DET

at CAR

12

Bryce Young

CAR

vs. DET

13

Jordan Love

GB

at TB

14

Kyler Murray

MIN

vs. MIA

15

Bo Nix

DEN

at SF

16

Kirk Cousins

LV

vs. KC

17

C.J. Stroud

HOU

vs. DAL

18

Sam Darnold

SEA

vs. LAC

19

Geno Smith

NYJ

at CHI

20

Daniel Jones

IND

at WAS

21

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

at NYG

22

Marcus Mariota

WAS

vs. IND

23

Drake Maye

NE

at BUF

24

Justin Herbert

LAC

at SEA

25

Deshaun Watson

CLE

vs. PIT

26

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

at NO

27

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

at CLE

28

Malik Willis

MIA

at MIN

29

Cam Ward

TEN

at BAL

30

Jameis Winston

NYG

vs. ARI

31

Tyson Bagent

CHI

vs. NYJ

32

Jalon Daniels

TB

vs. GB

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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