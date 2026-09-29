Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
What do Sam Darnold, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota and Deshaun Watson all have in common? In Week 3, they all outscored Josh Allen.
Yeah, it was an upside-down, Stranger Things kind of week at the quarterback position. And in Week 4, we’ll have even fewer “sure bets” at the position. Backups such as Mariota, Jameis Winston and Tyson Bagent will be under center (though Mariota was surprisingly solid against the Seahawks), and the Buccaneers will be forced to start undrafted free-agent rookie Jalon Daniels after Baker Mayfield suffered a gnarly thumb injury in a loss to the Vikings.
We’ve also lost a few quarterbacks who were projected to be regular starters, not due to injuries but to dreadful stats, in Drake Maye and Justin Herbert. Based on these developments, the position isn’t nearly as deep as it appeared over the summer, which especially affects those in Superflex formats.
Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 4 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. NE
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
vs. TEN
3
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at CIN
4
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at LV
5
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. DEN
6
Joe Burrow
CIN
vs. JAC
7
Dak Prescott
DAL
at HOU
8
Tyler Shough
NO
vs. ATL
9
Jalen Hurts
PHI
vs. LAR
10
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at PHI
11
Jared Goff
DET
at CAR
12
Bryce Young
CAR
vs. DET
13
Jordan Love
GB
at TB
14
Kyler Murray
MIN
vs. MIA
15
Bo Nix
DEN
at SF
16
Kirk Cousins
LV
vs. KC
17
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. DAL
18
Sam Darnold
SEA
vs. LAC
19
Geno Smith
NYJ
at CHI
20
Daniel Jones
IND
at WAS
21
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
at NYG
22
Marcus Mariota
WAS
vs. IND
23
Drake Maye
NE
at BUF
24
Justin Herbert
LAC
at SEA
25
Deshaun Watson
CLE
vs. PIT
26
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
at NO
27
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
at CLE
28
Malik Willis
MIA
at MIN
29
Cam Ward
TEN
at BAL
30
Jameis Winston
NYG
vs. ARI
31
Tyson Bagent
CHI
vs. NYJ
32
Jalon Daniels
TB
vs. GB
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano