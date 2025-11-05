Cairo Santos and Brandon McManus Top Week 10 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit
Oh no, the first real cold plunge of the season is coming just in time for Week 10 of the NFL. That means harsh changes in conditions and some considerable chill to the air. Icy winds and more could greet several kickers which adds difficulty to field goals. A hard football is never fun to boot this time of year no matter how think those feet are insulated.
Weather in Chicago and Green Bay are going to be a bit of a problem. Sunday expects to see temperatures in the 30's with biting wind chills in the afternoon. Lake Michigan can be ugly when disturbed and the swirling winds at Soldier Field can be nightmarish. Meanwhile on Monday night, it will be just plain cold as Green Bay entertains Philadelphia.
So, which kickers are we recommending to sit this week? Let us take a closer look. For every waiver pickup, there is a starter to sit.
Week 10 Fantasy Football Kickers To Sit
Cairo Santos - Chicago Bears
This is more precautinary than anything else. Both kickers from this game (especially Graham Gano) are probably a good idea to stay away from. The problem lies in the potential for adverse weather. A chance of snow and rain showers could be in the forecast on Sunday. Furthermore, the idea of strong gusty winds at times is not appealing this time of year ever.
Santos was excellent with extra points against Cincinnati. He made all five attempts. The concern lies in the field goal he missed which was in the 40 to 49 yard range. Again, if it is windy and a kicker is having issues with range while coming off a thigh injury, it just flashes red alerts everywhere.
While Jake Moody was botted 50+ yard field goals with ease, Santos was a bit of an adventure. If the worst conditions materialize Sunday, this could get ugly.
Brandon McManus - Green Bay Packers
Again and again, the good news here is that it will not be windy. The bad news is the cold air could be entrenched on Monday night In Green Bay. McManus would be kicking in below freezing temperatures. It matters little the opponent even if it is the Philadelphia Eagles.
McManus has had his issues this season and missing a few weeks to injury did not help. He has missed three kicks in the past two weeks. Chip shot field goals have not been a problem but every other kick has.
The frustration is real in Green Bay. A kicker is waiting in the wings who arguably is more reliable. Stay tuned on this one.
Matt Gay - Washington Commanders
Alas, the problem with Gay may be who is left that is healthy for Washington. Jayden Daniels is out along with Terry McLaurin, Ladd McConkey, and several other key players. Gay has missed his share of kicks and worse, opportunities may be few against a Detroit team who remembers what happened in the playoffs last season.
The weather potentially may be a problem on Sunday as well with rainy conditions possible. A muddy field and a dysfunctional offense are a bad recipe here. With better options abound, it may be wise to sit Gay. Some are surprised he is still the starting kicker. Look at Atlanta who is on their third kicker in nine weeks.