Commanders legend reacts to Jayden Daniels' injury controversy
The Washington Commanders are free falling.
Washington has now dropped four straight after being dominated by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 to drop them to 3-6 on the season and almost completely out of the playoff picture.
The game isn't the only loss suffered against the Seahawks, as the Commanders also suffered more injuries, including a dislocated elbow to star quarterback Jayden Daniels that could end his sophomore season.
Daniels' injury has caused quite the stir due to its occurrence later in the contest when the game was well out of reach. Head coach Dan Quinn has already taken responsibility for Daniels still being in the game at that point; however, there are still thoughts on the matter.
When speaking with former Commanders' wide receiver Santa Moss, the legend says that he can see both sides of it.
Santana Moss non-committal on leaving Daniels in the game
"I can see both sides of it," Moss said. "Players play... I understand how people look at it and say, 'it's over, he shouldn't be out there.' Damned if you do, damned if you don't."
It's difficult to disagree with Moss' statements. You play to win the game, so even if we thought the game was out of reach, there is always that off-chance a miracle can be made to pull out a victory. However, on the other hand, you want to make sure the future is secure, and leaving your star players on the field during a blowout always leaves teams vulnerable to injuries such as the one we saw Daniels suffer.
The likelihood of Daniels returning to the field in 2025 is slim to none with the current path they are on. Even if he were to get healthy before the end of the season, it would be wise for the Commanders to turn their attention to the upcoming offseason, since there are clearly some massive holes in the armor.
With Daniels now sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Commanders will turn to veteran Marcus Mariota, who has already spot-started for Daniels in multiple games this season, to try to help lead a turnaround that seems almost impossible.
With a tough schedule ahead featuring the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles, Mariota will have to lean on his supporting cast of misfit wide receivers as Terry McLaurin continues to deal with a hampered hamstring, and Luke McCaffrey has been lost for the season with a broken collarbone.
