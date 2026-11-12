Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Cam Skattebo vs. Rachaad White

Week 10 of fantasy football has arrived, and with it come the usual calls of who to start and who to sit. Thursday Night Football kicks us off with the Washington Commanders against the New York Giants.

Cam Skattebo is healthy again for the Giants, while Rachaad White had double-digit fantasy football performances in Weeks 6 and 8.

Which running back should fantasy managers start in this class TNF matchup?

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

In his second season in the NFL, Skattebo is averaging 10.1 fantasy points per week, putting him around RB28 status.

With a matchup against the Commanders, who have allowed 694 rushing yards this season, and recent injuries to key defensive players, Skattebo looks favorable in Week 10.

The Commanders held Skattebo in check in Week 5, allowing the Giants' running back only 59 yards on 13 carries. But with injuries to Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw, the Commanders rush defense has slipped in recent weeks.

The Commanders have allowed six rushing touchdowns this season, and Skattebo will be looking to add to his tally of two touchdowns on the season.

Skattebo will be the main RB for the Giants, with Devin Singletary acting as his backup.

RB Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (1) rushes during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White is averaging 10.0 fantasy points this season, but he has put up impressive fantasy point totals in Weeks 2, 6, and 8.

Against the Giants, White only managed 3.0 fantasy points, but he was coming off of a shoulder injury that kept him out of Week 4.

The Giants' defense has allowed 989 rushing yards this season, averaging about 123.6 yards per game for opposing running backs, making White look like a good choice for Week 10.

White also has an upside as a pass-catcher, with the running back turning two receptions into 41 yards against the Rams in Week 9.

White has been the main running back for Washington since Jacory Croskey-Merritt was placed on IR, with Austin Ekeler serving as his backup.

Final Verdict

While the Giants' defense has allowed more rushing yards this season, Skattebo should be the go-to fantasy pick in Thursday night's matchup.

Skattebo carries a higher ceiling than White, and Skattebo will likely be the workhorse for the Giants' offense, especially if J.J. McCarthy feels any lingering effects of the hip injury sustained in Week 9.