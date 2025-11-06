Week 10 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marvin Harrison Jr. Vs. Courtland Sutton
Wide receivers are likely to offer immense production for fantasy football lineups in Week 10. This could raise tough decisions for fantasy owners when building lineups for this weekend’s slate of action. Courtland Sutton and Marvin Harrison Jr. each make solid cases to start among Week 10 fantasy lineups, but who makes a superior argument to start at wide receiver among the two high-end WR2s?
The Case For Courtland Sutton
Entering Week 10, Sutton ranks 11th in the NFL in receiving yards, posting WR14 production among PPR leagues through the first half of the season. While at times he’s looked like a top-15 wideout in fantasy, his production has tapered off over the past few weeks, posting 10 PPR points in each of his last two games.
Sutton and the Broncos will see a favorable matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, presenting a favorable matchup against a lowly division rival. Given his role in an explosive offense, Sutton will offer fantasy lineups quality production once again this week, despite questions over the height of his ceiling in Denver’s passing game.
The Case Against Sutton
So far this season, Sutton has managed the same number of 18-point PPR performances in fantasy as Harrison, despite a major discrepancy in production rankings. Sutton’s fantasy ceiling has remained relatively low so far this season, due in large part to the consistent presence of the Broncos’ run game on a weekly basis. With the backfield’s looks remaining unphased, Denver’s passing game has been limited in volume in Sean Payton’s structured scheme.
The Case For Marvin Harrison Jr.
Despite inconsistent volume and production throughout the first half of the season, Harrison emerged with an explosive 22.6-point effort versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. With veteran backup Jacoby Brissett cemented as the team’s starter following Kyler Murray’s IR designation, Harrison’s fantasy stock could take a leap with greater volume, which opens the door for greater production from Arizona’s WR1.
Harrison enters Week 10 ranked as WR31 among PPR leagues, but is looking to continue his upward trend versus the 18th-ranked passing defense in a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.
The Case Against Harrison
Due to inconsistency within the unit, Harrison has struggled to sustain consistent production due to a lack of looks in the passing game. Coming into the week, Harrison ranks 46th in the NFL with 50 targets, while tight end Trey McBride has recorded the sixth-most targets among all pass-catchers in the league. With consistent looks, Harrison has broken out with explosive plays, overcoming previous drop concerns from earlier in the year.
The Final Verdict
Due to his immense potential and significant optimism on my behalf, I’m going to pick Harrison over Sutton for this week. Both wideouts are set to match up against inconsistent secondaries, despite a vast discrepancy between the overall success of the two defenses Harrison and Sutton will see. With Brissett at the helm, Arizona’s offense has shaken previous struggles, offering greater optimism in Harrison’s fantasy stock going forward.