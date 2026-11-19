As fantasy managers navigate six teams on bye in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL regular season, deep-league running back decisions become crucial. Indianapolis Colts rookie Seth McGowan and Houston Texans backfield option Emari Demercado square off on Thursday Night Football, giving managers a head-to-head choice between two secondary runners in a prime time island game game.

Let's dig into their season-long production, recent performance, and defensive matchups to see who deserves a starting spot in this Week 11 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em decision.

RB Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seth McGowan has carved out an increasingly meaningful role alongside Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis's ground attack. Across the 2026 season, McGowan has logged 55 rushing attempts for 285 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while adding five receptions for nine yards through the air (averaging 4.6 fantasy points per game). Although Taylor still handles the lion's share of backfield receiving work, McGowan has found the end zone in back-to-back contests and earned steady carries.

In Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, McGowan posted a career-high 12 carries for 77 yards and a rushing touchdown without a target, finishing with 13.7 fantasy points (RB20) in a 24-22 win. He sits as a risky RB3/FLEX option in our Week 11 Running Back Rankings.

For Week 11 on Thursday night against the Texans, McGowan draws a slightly favorable-to-middle-of-the-pack matchup. Through Week 10, Houston ranks 15th in half-PPR fantasy points allowed to running backs at 19.7 points per game, making it a manageable spot if Indianapolis leans on the run again.

RB Emari Demercado, Houston Texans

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) tackles Houston Texans running back Emari Demercado (21) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emari Demercado has struggled to generate consistent fantasy volume in Houston's offense during the 2026 campaign. Through his appearances this season, Demercado has totaled 18 carries for 47 rushing yards and zero rushing touchdowns, along with two catches for seven receiving yards (averaging 1.9 fantasy points per game). While he offers occasional change-of-pace snaps and a minor receiving floor, his overall touch count has remained low.

In Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns, Demercado recorded seven carries for 16 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-one yard, totaling just 2.5 fantasy points (RB51) in a 27-24 loss. While he ranks outside the top 45 running backs for Week 11, he should see some extra carries as the Texans work him in alongside David Montgomery with Woody Marks out.

Looking at Week 11 against the Colts, Demercado gets a soft positional matchup on paper. Points-allowed metrics show Indianapolis surrenders 23.0 half-PPR fantasy points per game to running backs, ranking 6th-most generous in the NFL (though Montgomery's return from injury obviously clouds Demercado's workload upside).

The Final Verdict

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (24) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Start Seth McGowan

While both running backs carry Thursday night volatility, Seth McGowan is the clear start over Emari Demercado in Week 11. McGowan brings much stronger recent momentum, touchdown equity, and usage volume after a 77-yard, one-score Week 10 performance. Even with Indianapolis facing a tougher run defense than Houston, McGowan's established role gives him a much safer floor and higher ceiling than Demercado.