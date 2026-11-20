As fantasy football managers navigate six teams on bye in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL regular season, deep-league wide receiver choices require extra (and important) attention. Los Angeles Chargers pass-catchers Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris play in the same offense, giving managers an intra-squad decision between two wideouts with uneven volume and shifting roles.

Let's examine recent production, season-long numbers, weekly rankings, and defensive matchups to determine which receiver belongs in your Week 11 lineup.

WR Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) reacts after making a catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre Harris has experienced a roller-coaster 2026 campaign but comes into Week 11 with far stronger recent momentum. Across eight games played, Harris has recorded 26 receptions for 348 receiving yards and zero touchdowns, averaging more yardage and receptions per game than Johnston.

In Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, Harris led Los Angeles's pass-catchers with five catches on five targets for 86 yards. That performance followed three straight games with 31 or fewer receiving yards and came with Ladd McConkey sidelined, pushing Harris into heavy route participation and primary-read opportunities. He sits in the top-50 WR range in our Week 11 Wide Receiver Rankings, offering deeper-league WR3/FLEX appeal that could go up or down depending on McConkey's status for Week 11.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert and his receivers will have their work cut out for them this week against a tough Jets defense, as New York is one of the best teams in the league at slowing down opposing receivers from a fantasy perspective. In that regard, both Johnston and Harris have a negative matchup this week.

WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) breaks a tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) in the first half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quentin Johnston has struggled to sustain consistent fantasy output throughout the 2026 season. Across eight games played, Johnston has tallied 14 receptions for 266 receiving yards and one touchdown, while adding eight rushing yards on three carries. His season average sits at roughly 5.9 fantasy points per game, keeping him firmly outside the starting conversation in standard formats despite logging around an 81% offensive snap share.

In Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, Johnston was virtually invisible in a 23-20 road win, catching his lone target for just six yards. While he remains on the field for a high percentage of snaps, his target rate has been erratic, leaving him parked near the bottom of the WR80s in season-long rankings and just outside the Top-50 in our Week 11 WR Rankings.

For Week 11 against the New York Jets, Johnston draws an opponent that has surrendered the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. However, this isn't a deciding factor in this Start 'Em, Sit 'Em, as both receivers face the same secondary.

The Final Verdict

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) runs after a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Tre Harris

While neither Chargers wideout is a lock in most fantasy leagues, Tre Harris is the preferred start over Quentin Johnston for managers in deeper leagues. Harris has produced more receptions and receiving yards across the season, is coming off a five-catch, 86-yard outing in Week 10, and ranks higher in Week 11 wide receiver rankings. Johnston's one-target showing last week underscores how volatile his role remains, making Harris the better play against the Jets defense.