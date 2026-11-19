The Los Angeles Chargers finally showed signs of life on Monday Night Football and took down the Baltimore Ravens on the road for their first win of the season. All three phases played well and the offense built a lead in the first half and never surrendered the lead after quarterback Justin Herbert scrambled for a touchdown score on the opening drive.

The Chargers have returned home and with a short week will host the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium this upcoming Sunday. The Jets are 2-8 and it is unknown if starting quarterback Geno Smith will be able to play after taking a massive hit against the Buffalo Bills last week and was knocked out of the game.

This matchup will have draft order implications after the Chargers have now fallen out of the number one spot. Smith himself did say he plans to play against the Chargers this week.

Geno Smith is here in the stretch line at the start of practice. He said he plans to play Sunday at the Chargers. #Jets — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) November 19, 2026

The Chargers on the other hand did not leave Baltimore unscathed. The Chargers' first injury report of the week did appear smaller than the several weeks prior but some notable starters are listed on the injury report.

Linebacker Daiyan Henley was listed out of practice with what Jim Harbaugh called knee soreness. Joining Henley as a did not participate is starting tight end Charlie Kolar who has entered the NFL's concussion protocol after self reporting symptoms upon returning home. On a short week, it may be a longshot for Kolar to play against the Jets.

wednesday's injury report for week 11 vs NYJ pic.twitter.com/PLfegFap4H — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 19, 2026

Cornerbacks Rodney Shelley and Isas Waxter were both DNP's to start the week with ankle injuries. Fellow cornerback Donte Jackson was limited to start the week with a groin injury. The injuries clustered together in the cornerback room will further test the Chargers depth at the position

Offensive lineman Trey Pipkins is also practicing after having his practice window opened on Novemeber 12th, he is still on injured reserve. Guard Kayode Awosika is off the injury report and currently has no injury designation.

Ladd McConkey is the biggest update on the injury report. The third-year wide receiver has been having terrible luck on the injury front and has only played two full games this season and has seemingly been on the injury report every week with something new. McConkey has missed the last two weeks after suffering back spasms during pregame warmups against the Houston Texans. He did not practice at all last week in the lead up to the Ravens game.

McConkey's return to practice in a limited fashion is good news but also a cautionary tale. Including him in the gameplan carries a risk given his inability to stay on the field. McConkey is a major boost to the offense when healthy but this season, unfortunately, he has dealt with significant injuries consistently.

McConkey's availability for the game will be dictated by how the week progresses. The newest injury reports will be updated below.

thursday's injury report for week 11 vs NYJ pic.twitter.com/pEbUCdSjdx — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 19, 2026