Week 12 Fantasy Football Quarterback Sits: Dak Prescott and Other Risky Plays
Picking the wrong quarterback every week could be the sole reason you lose your fantasy football matchup. With that being said, Week 12 of the NFL season presents several challenging matchups and potential busts at QB. Below are several quarterbacks to consider sitting with analysis on each.
Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) @ Cardinals
Lawrence should be an afterthought as a bye week replacement for those who own Justin Herbert or Bo Nix. Lawrence has thrown for less than 160 passing yards in back-to-back games and has thrown an interception in three straight. He salvaged what would’ve been another game under 10 fantasy points with a rushing touchdown, but still scored just 15.02 vs. the Chargers in Week 11. Lawrence and the Jaguars face the Cardinals in Week 12. While Arizona has allowed big plays through the air, it has done a formidable job in the red zone. That is the area Lawrence struggles with the most, making him a prime bench candidate this week.
Jordan Love (Packers) vs. Vikings
Love pieced together a respectable 17.66 fantasy points vs. the Giants in Week 11 despite throwing for less than 175 yards. However, he faces a tougher matchup in Week 12 vs. the Vikings. Minnesota allows the seventh-fewest passing yards per contest (190.5). This is not to mention the Packers' offense, and particularly their receiving corps, is among the most injured units in the NFL. Matthew Golden could return this week, but his status remains unclear. Josh Jacobs is also all but doubtful, which prevents Love from leaning on the usually strong run game. I would leave Love on the bench this week for these reasons.
Sam Darnold (Seahawks) @ Titans
Darnold had a vintage disaster-class performance last week, throwing four interceptions in the Seahawks’ 21-19 loss to the Rams. It’s a significant stain on an otherwise great season. However, Darnold has also failed to score double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four outings. A matchup vs. the Titans in Week 12 sounds like a prime opportunity for a bounce back, but further context tells a different story. Tennessee ranks middle of the pack against the pass while allowing the seventh-most rushing yards per game (134.7). Seattle will likely lean on Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. And with it likely jumping out to an early lead, the game script isn’t in Darnold’s favor.
Dak Prescott (Cowboys) vs. Eagles
We saw what the Eagles did to Jared Goff in Week 11, making Prescott the sit of the week. They held him to a career-low completion percentage, as their D-line had him under duress all night. Philadelphia hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to log multiple passing touchdowns against them since Week 4. Prescott was also unable to score while throwing for just 188 yards in the Cowboys’ Week 1 game against Philadelphia. Its defense has only gotten better since then, with the addition of Jaelan Phillips and key pieces to the secondary, as well as the return of Nakobe Dean. All these factors make Prescott hard to trust in Week 12.
