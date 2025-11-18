Fantasy Sports

Week 12 Fantasy Football Quarterback Starts: Jacoby Brissett, Bryce Young and More

Here are four quarterbacks who should be in fantasy football starting lineups in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Michael Rovetto

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts to a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Picking the right quarterback every week could be the edge that swings your fantasy football matchup. With that being said, Week 12 of the NFL season offers several favorable matchups and sneaky upside plays at QB. Below are several options to weigh with analysis on each. 

Jared Goff (Lions) vs. Giants

Goff is coming off one of the worst quarterback performances of the season vs. the Eagles on the road in Week 11. He completed 14-of-37 passes (37.8%) and posted a 60.1 passer rating and a 9.5 quarterback rating.  However, Goff and the Lions return home to host the Giants in Week 12. New York has given up the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. It ranks 11th in passing yards per game but has allowed two passing touchdowns per game over its last three. This is a prime opportunity for Goff to bounce back. 

Brock Purdy (49ers) vs. Panthers 

Purdy finally returned to action against the Cardinals after re-aggravating a turf toe injury in Week 4. He looked healthy, throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns as the 49ers walloped the Cardinals. Although the sample size is small, Purdy has been consistent in his starts this season. He’s averaged over 260 passing yards and thrown for multiple TDs in his three games. The 49ers play the Panthers in Week 12, who’ve been solid against signal callers overall. However, Purdy has a strong floor as a passer. He’s the ultimate floor play with a high chance of scoring in the 18-25 point range. 

Jacoby Brissett (Cardinals) vs. Jaguars

As everyone expected, Brissett has taken the starting job under center for Arizona and balled out. He’s scored 19.4 or more fantasy points in every start since Week 6 and is coming off a 21.88-point outing where he set the record for completions in an NFL game. Brissett has been consistent, unlike Kyle Murray. The veteran has thrown two touchdowns in all five of his starts and is averaging over 300 passing yards per game. Brissett and the Cardinals face the Jaguars in Week 12. Although they shut down Justin Herbert in Week 11, they rank inside the top in terms of fantasy points allowed to QBs. Look for Brissett to continue his redemption tour as a result. 

Bryce Young (Panthers) @ 49ers

Young is coming off his best performance as a pro. He put up a career-high 448 passing yards and three touchdowns against a stout Falcons defense as he and the Panthers defeated them, 30-27. Young netted 31.82 fantasy points, which was by far his best fantasy performance of the season. He and the Panthers play the 49ers in Week 12. San Francisco is coming off a week in which it surrendered 452 passing yards to Brissett. It also now ranks fifth in passing yards per game (249.1). Young had his two worst games before his Week 11 breakout, but newfound confidence paired with an advantageous matchup has the makings of a solid fantasy outing this week. 

Check out our Week 12 quarterback rankings.    

