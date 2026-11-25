Choosing between two players on the same team is never an ideal fantasy football decision, but the tight end landscape is so barren this year that it's a decision staring us in the face as we approach Week 12. With both Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Terrance Ferguson all out for the Los Angeles Rams' Wednesday Night Football Matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Rams tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson are both in play as Week 12 tight end streamers.

Let's take a look at season-long production, recent performances, and the defensive matchup against Green Bay to decide which Rams tight end should get the start in this Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision.

TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Higbee continues to operate as a steady, experienced presence in Los Angeles's passing attack. Across his appearances during the 2026 season, Higbee has compiled 31 receptions on 43 targets for 304 receiving yards (9.8 yards per catch) and two touchdowns, averaging 33.8 receiving yards per game. While his yardage ceiling fluctuates depending on game script, he remains a trusted chain-mover and goal-line option.

In Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals (the Rams' most recent game prior to their Week 11 bye), Higbee hauled in three of four targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in a 34-6 road win. Scoring in a blowout gave him a serviceable fantasy line even without heavy downfield volume. Both he and Parkinson should see some extra volume this week with Nacua now out for the season.

For Week 12 on Wednesday night against Green Bay, Higbee faces a tough passing defense that allows just 210.8 passing yards per game (eighth-fewest in the NFL) and has given up only 15 passing touchdowns all season. Despite facing the fourth-toughest fantasy matchup for tight ends, Higbee's five red-zone targets give him a path to salvageable fantasy football value as a streaming option this week. We have him ranked as TE26 in our Week 12 Tight End Rankings.

TE Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) runs against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colby Parkinson has flashed sporadic yet impactful involvement in the Rams' offense throughout the 2026 campaign. Through his appearances this season, Parkinson has totaled 20 receptions on 25 targets for 127 receiving yards (6.4 yards per catch) and one touchdown. His short average depth of target and modest yardage per reception limit his ceiling compared to Higbee.

In Week 10 at Arizona, Parkinson logged two receptions on two targets for 11 yards and no touchdowns in the 34-6 victory. That followed four catches for 13 yards in Week 9 at Washington, illustrating how frequently his touches turn into low-yardage completions rather than chunk gains.

Heading into Wednesday night's Week 12 matchup against the Packers, Parkinson faces the same eighth-ranked pass defense that has kept passing yardage low across the board. Without consistent target volume or red-zone dominance, his margin for error is slim. As such, we have him ranked as TE30 this week.

The Final Verdict

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Start Tyler Higbee

Between the two Rams tight ends, Tyler Higbee is the preferred start over Colby Parkinson for Week 12 against the Packers. Higbee leads the duo in season-long receptions (31 to 20), receiving yards (304 to 127), and receiving touchdowns (2 to 1), and he found the end zone in Week 10 while Parkinson was held to 11 yards. Parkinson is strictly a deep-league flyer in heavy PPR formats, whereas Higbee offers a slightly steadier combination of volume and touchdown equity.