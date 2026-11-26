The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Denver Broncos amid a turbulent week for the team, but wideout Germie Bernard raises a compelling start case for Week 12 fantasy lineups. Courtland Sutton, one of Denver's top wideouts, also presents a solid fantasy outlook this week, with both him and Bernard forming the toughest start-sit debate for Black Friday's AFC clash.

Bernard and the Steelers will be without four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was released by the team after comments regarding head coach Mike McCarthy.

Aaron Rodgers goes off on @PatMcAfeeShow:



• Found out he was inactive from Pat Freiermuth

• Mike McCarthy snores through meetings and misses meetings

• McCarthy broke down a huddle in Philadelphia saying “1, 2, 3 PACKERS”

• McCarthy is losing the team

• Claims McCarthy is… — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 25, 2026

Sutton and the Broncos are looking to extend their win streak over a reeling Pittsburgh squad, but who presents a superior ceiling in fantasy for Week 12?

The Case For Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton against the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before a quiet Week 11 performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sutton was in the midst of his best stretch of the season. From Week 7 to Week 9, the veteran wideout eclipsed 45 yards in every game, including a 15.5-point PPR performance in Week 9.

The Steelers' defense has already allowed five different 70-yard receivers to this point in the season, and with volume closer to Week 9 than that of Week 11, Sutton could be in for another top-20 finish among fantasy wideouts this week. Pittsburgh's defense ranks 24th in pass defense so far this year, notably elevating Sutton's ceiling.

The Case Against Sutton

Sutton raised significant concerns among fantasy managers with a catchless outing against the Raiders last week. He was targeted just twice and took to social media to voice his concerns regarding his volume in Week 11.

Without a reliable target share, it's hard for any receiver to sustain consistent production, a trend that could hamper Sutton's fantasy output once again this week.

The Case For Germie Bernard

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bernard has reached greater fantasy heights than Sutton this season, but has cooled off over recent weeks. The rookie wideout ranks second on the team in targets, coming off a Week 11 contest in which Bernard saw a team-high 10 looks in the passing game and notched his third week of double-digit fantasy scoring.

Given his role as one of Pittsburgh's biggest RAC (run-after-catch) threats, he should see plenty of volume despite outside factors that could hamper the entire offense.

The Case Against Bernard

The Steelers' offense will take the field without Rodgers for the first time this season, thrusting veteran backup Mason Rudolph into the QB1 role for Week 12. It's hard to project how Pittsburgh's passing game will perform against a Broncos defense that has struggled this season, allowing 240 or more passing yards in five games.

The Rudolph start is the biggest factor working against Bernard's Week 12 fantasy outlook in our start-sit debate, which will slightly affect our verdict.

The Verdict

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard runs after a catch against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh is in a bad way right now, but I'm still confident in Bernard's fantasy ceiling heading into a matchup against an inconsistent Broncos secondary. Sutton's production has been limited throughout the season, and Denver ranks just 19th in pass attempts while leaning on a potent rushing attack.

I expect the Steelers' offense will be forced to lean on the passing game if the run game's struggles persist, which seems likely against a Broncos' run defense that has held teams under 100 yards in three of its last four games.

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