Choosing between two wide receivers facing off in the same game always creates an interesting decision for fantasy football managers. And it's even more fun when you get a jump-start on the week by making the right decision for Thursday Night Football. When the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night, both Josh Downs and Khalil Shakir are projected to be viable flex options in PPR leagues. And that gives us a tough decision to make.

Let's dig into season-long production, recent output, and each player's defensive matchups to decide which wide receiver should get the start in this Week 12 Thanksgiving Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision.

WR Josh Downs, Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs (12) returns a punt during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Downs has quickly carved out a role in Kansas City's passing attack after his midseason trade from the Indianapolis Colts. Across 11 games during the 2026 season, Downs has racked up 41 receptions on 67 targets for 466 receiving yards and two touchdowns (averaging 42.4 receiving yards per game). While he started slow in a bad Colts offense, Downs' has popped since joining Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Downs hauled in four of five targets for 59 yards in a 34-7 Week 11 win, which marked his second straight four-catch, five-target outing as a Chief after catching four passes for 53 yards and a score in Week 10.

Downs faces a tough Bills defense on Thanksgiving night that allows 32.2 PPR points per game to wide receivers (16th-most in the NFL). However, Buffalo's secondary has been better lately, surrendering fewer big plays, so the matchup isn't quite as easy as it looks on paper. With his growing chemistry with Mahomes driving a lot of his fantasy value, we have Downs ranked as WR39 in our Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings.

WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs with the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Khalil Shakir remains Josh Allen's most reliable target and has put up38 receptions on 54 targets for 480 receiving yards on the year. His YAC ability makes him a steady PPR contributor, though a lack of red zone targets caps his weekly ceiling.

Shakir put up his best yardage output of the season last week (catching five of nine targets for 101 yards) after disappointing with just two catches for 26 yards against the New York Jets. It's also worth noting that Shakir's big Week 11 came with Dalton Kincaid out.

Shakir draws one of the toughest fantasy matchups possible on Thanksgiving. The Chiefs' defense allows just 24.4 PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers (the second-fewest in the NFL) and has given up just three receiving touchdowns to the position all year. Shakir has a narrow path to a high ceiling this week, and we have him ranked as WR38.

The Final Verdict

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs (12) runs during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Josh Downs

Josh Downs is our pick over Khalil Shakir for Week 12. While Shakir holds a season-long edge, he has a significantly tougher matchup (and it looks like Kincaid will play). Lock in Josh Downs for Thanksgiving Night.