Tight end has been a trick fantasy football position all season, and Week 12 is no different. While the handful of elite tight ends keep rolling on, most fantasy managers are stuck trying to figure out who to stream at the position from week to week. As we approach a Black Friday matchup featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos, we have two solid streaming options set to face each other in Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth and Broncos TE Evan Engram.

Let's dig into season-long production, recent output, and defensive matchups to see if we can figure out which tight end to stream in this Week 12 Black Friday Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) catches a pass during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Through 10 games this year, Freiermuth has put up 32 receptions on 43 targets for 309 receiving yards and five touchdowns. While that type of production doesn't scream fantasy stud, that's good for TE8 on the year in PPR leagues (which is more of a statement on the lack of good tight ends, more than it is a statement on how good Freiermuth has been.

Freiermuth is coming off a Week 11 loss where he caught all five of his targets for 39 yards, but the big story here is how he'll be catching the ball from a new quarterback this week after the Steelers benched (and then released) Aaron Rodgers. With Mason Rudolph stepping in under center, Freiermuth's target projection gets a little cloudier. While Rudolph represents a bit of the unknown, Rodgers has been struggling all season, so there could be some upside here.

Freiermuth will also get the extra benefit of facing a Broncos defense that has allowed the third-most PPR points to opposing tight ends. The Broncos defense is really good, but they've given up fantasy points to the exact position we're looking at here. As such, Freiermuth comes in ranked at TE20 in our Week 12 Tight End Rankings.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs after a catch against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Evan Engram, Denver Broncos

After a slow start to the year, Evan Engram has re-emerged as a viable PPR streaming option. The veteran has put together a quiet 2026 campaign with just 23 receptions for 243 yards and one touchdown. However, he's also coming off a big Week 11 in which he posted his best numbers of the season. Engram caught six of eight targets for 74 yards in the Broncos' win over the Raiders, and now has 10 catches for 107 yards over his last two games combined. While that isn't league-winning stuff, it's still relatively decent output for streaming options.

As we look at his Week 12 matchup, Engram has a tough fantasy matchup, as the Steelers' defense has been the 12th-toughest against tight ends in fantasy points allowed per game this season. While that doesn't mean Engram won't be able to produce against Pittsburgh, it definitely gives him an uphill battle on Black Friday.

The Final Verdict

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) reacts after catching a pass for a first down during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Pat Freiermuth

While Engram's recent play is promising, we're locking in Pat Freiermuth in this Black Friday Start 'Em, Sit 'Em. Freiermuth's quarterback situation is a reason for pause, but there's enough upside there that it shouldn't be cause for concern. And when we look at the defensive matchup that each player has in front of them, Freiermuth easily comes out ahead.