Shedeur Sanders Dominates, Rico Dowdle Busts, And More Week 12 NFL Bold Predictions
It's almost time for our 12th football Sunday, and that means you guys are here for the hot takes. Saturdays aren't for boring cold takes; we have to come in hot. This is when we get bold. These are our fantasy football bold predictions for Week 12.
1. Jameis Winston Is A QB1
We now know that New York Giants starting quarterback Jaxson Dart failed to clear the concussion protocol and is going to miss another game in Week 12. That leaves the door open for Winston to get another start against the Detroit Lions. This game should end up being a shootout, and the Lions are allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Winston is going to be slinging it in this game, and he will provide us with plenty of touchdowns and turnovers.
2. Shedeur Sanders Finishes As A Fringe QB1
Everyone has been so focused on the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback getting the first start of his career. Understandably, many fantasy owners are expecting him to have a terrible day and are even starting the Las Vegas Raiders DST. However, they are overlooking one crucial detail. That detail is that the Raiders are the Raiders. They are a sinking team that always finds a way to embarrass themselves in new, creative ways. This will be the latest in a long line of failures for Las Vegas.
3. Rhamondre Stevenson Finishes As An RB1
Stevenson is expected back for the New England Patriots this week, and he returns with the best possible matchup in the league against the Cincinnati Bengals this week. While we don't know how this backfield will look now that rookie TreVeyon Henderson has broken out, we are confident that Stevenson will get red zone opportunities and about 10 carries. That will be enough for him to be an RB1. However, this is not a knock on Henderson, who could also be an RB1 this week in this matchup.
4. Rico Dowdle Loses His Grip On The RB1 Spot In Carolina
In Week 11, Chuba Hubbard outplayed Rico Dowdle, and this week we heard narratives that Hubbard returned too soon from his calf injury, which impacted his play. Still, Dowdle out-carried Hubbard 19 - 4 despite Dowdle averaging 2.4 yards per carry to Hubbard's 5.3. The Panthers want Hubbard to be the better running back because they paid him, and Dowdle has been very average his whole career aside from a short stretch this season. That will be reflected this week when the carries are much closer to a 50/50 split than fantasy owners are expecting.
5. Michael Wilson Scores More Points In Week 12 Than He Did In Week 11
Wilson had a huge game last week, catching 15 passes for 185 yards. However, there is room for improvement because he didn't get a touchdown pass. This week will be a good one for Wilson, who will catch nine passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars.