Sometimes, one start or sit decision can change the entire trajectory of a fantasy football season. For our Week 12 debate, we have Jaylen Warren, whose workload at times has paid off for managers, but with Rico Dowdle taking away from his touch share, there are concerns about his fantasy production. Then you have the Broncos rookie phenom in Jonah Coleman, fresh off one of the best performances, not only for a rookie, but one of the best fantasy outputs overall in 2026. Should you choose a running back who could lose fantasy value due to a declining workload or do you take the hot hand with the Mile High Machine? Both teams will faceoff Friday, November 27 at 3:00 PM EST. on Prime Video.



What Separates Warren & Coleman?

There isn’t much that differentiates these two elite running backs as far as skill. Both are legit dual-threats, run with power, and punish opposing defenders. And both have exceeded expectations in 2026.

With the return of Dowdle in Week 6, Warren’s workload hasn't been the same. No longer holding feature-back status, the possibility of losing high-value touches in the red-zone could make managers pivot elsewhere. Warren is still valuable in the world of fantasy, but he doesn’t have the ceiling that Coleman has, especially after the release of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The backfield situation in Denver changed dramatically when Broncos head coach Sean Payton decided to give the rookie the starting job. The former fourth-round pick has been nothing short of spectacular. Fresh off of a breakout game where he had 111 rushing yards on 24 carries to go along with three touchdowns, he has earned the trust of Payton and the coaching staff, and we have seen how productive running backs can be in Payton's scheme in the past.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) walks off the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The experience factor could come into play down the stretch as Warren has been through the rigors and knows firsthand what it takes to get through the end of a tireless NFL season. Coleman’s inexperience could haunt managers as he could struggle with this being his first NFL season. The Broncos have to play the Steelers this week and will face Buffalo in Week 16, both teams boasting top-10 run defenses.

Fantasy Strengths

Warren carries an average of 5.0 yards per carry, which displays the level of consistency he has displayed throughout his career. His rushing average guarantees that managers are getting the most effort from every carry, and gives Warren a steady baseline. What’s absolutely astounding is that he leads the NFL in rushing yards per attempt with 5.5, but he’s done it with less carries than Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson. He has done more with less, but as we know in the world of fantasy football, volume is king.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Oren Burks (42) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Warren also ranks among the top five NFL running backs in yards per reception with 10.3, and is very dangerous with the ball in space. Even if the rushing volume evaporates, his floor is insulated by his pass-catching ability which still gives him plenty of value in PPR formats.

Built like a small tank at 5’8” and 220 pounds, opposing defenders found out very quickly just how difficult it is to take down Coleman. He has catapulted the Broncos to 20th overall in rushing yardage, but before he was inserted into the starting lineup, the Broncos' struggling run game ranked 26th. The immediate improvement solidified Coleman’s position as the featured back, and he has rewarded his managers handsomely.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) celebrates with guard Ben Powers (74) after scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy Verdict

Although Warren has put up good fantasy numbers so far this season and been a dependable option, I have to give the edge to Coleman. Warren just doesn’t have the same workload. With J.K. Dobbins suspended and RJ Harvey on injured reserve, Coleman's touch share should be through the roof, especially if the Broncos play with a lead. At the end of the day, Warren is good, but Coleman has the potential to be great.