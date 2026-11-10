What Jonah Coleman's Increased Playing Time Reveals About Broncos' Plans

It was a little dicey there for a moment, but the Denver Broncos prevailed over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, 26-21.

It was the Broncos' 16th straight victory in a one-score game, which set a new NFL record. The 2008-09 Indianapolis Colts — led by Peyton Manning — previously held the record with 15 straight one-score wins.

At 7-2, the Broncos now get to enjoy their bye week, but there are some potential matters of business to address first, with the NFL trade deadline coming on Tuesday, November 10, at 2 p.m. MDT. Some have wondered whether the Panthers game was a referendum of sorts that would tip the scales on Denver potentially making a trade, but time will tell.

As always, the Broncos' snap counts from Week 9 reflect the ever-changing flux in role for players on both sides of the ball. Bo Nix and the Broncos' starting offensive line played 100% of the snaps, with 66, with depth lineman Alex Palczewski again getting five snaps.

With that said, let's dive into this week's snap counts to see how each player's role is evolving as the season marches on.

Running Backs

Jonah Coleman runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Coleman: 58

J.K. Dobbins: 11

Adam Prentice: 15

Cody Schrader: 0

Since returning from injured reserve, Coleman has outearned Dobbins in snaps and touches. Three straight games have hammered home the reality that Coleman is Denver's new RB1. Coleman also started this game.

Against the Panthers, the rookie had a season-high 17 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, with four catches on four targets for an additional 33 yards. Dobbins had four carries for 18 yards and one catch for four yards.

Schrader was elevated from the practice squad, but unlike last week, he didn't get even one snap, let alone a touch. Meanwhile, Prentice, the fullback, had four more snaps than the $8 million Dobbins.

This is not a case of the Broncos protecting Dobbins for usage down the stretch. He's not getting the job done, while Coleman has provided a clear boost to the offense.

Can Coleman carry the RB1 load coming out of the bye? The Broncos don't have to force the issue; a running back trade could help take some of the pressure off of the rookie, and help keep him healthy for the stretch run and playoffs.

Wide Receivers

Courtland Sutton catches a touchdown pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtland Sutton: 64

Troy Franklin: 41

Marvin Mims Jr.: 19

Jaylen Waddle: 14

No Lil'Jordan Humphrey in this game. As has been the trend since Sean Payton took back the play-calling, Sutton led in snap share, and that translated to a team-high five receptions (on nine targets) for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Waddle was poised to have a big game before going down with a concussion. He caught his only target for 22 yards.

Franklin had one of his most productive games of the season, catching three passes on four targets for 31 yards, while Bryant starred in his first game back from injured reserve. "Patty Ice" caught four of his five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Alas, Mims was the forgotten man, but it's his own fault. Until he improves his effort and gives 100% on every snap, he'll continue to post stat lines like he did in Carolina: one catch on two targets for zero yards, along with one rush for five yards.

Tight Ends

Evan Engram runs after the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adam Trautman: 41

Evan Engram: 38

Nate Adkins: 18

Trautman and Engram were close in snap share, but the former had the edge by three. Still, Engram turned in one of his better statistical performances of the season, catching four of his five targets for 33 yards.

Adkins brought up the rear in snap share, but if the Broncos were smart, they'd start eating into Trautman's blocking snaps. Adkins is so much more effective, but the Broncos spent the money on Trautman this offseason, and they're intent on getting a return.

Beware the sunk-cost fallacy , Broncos. No team wins championships by stepping over a dollar to pick up a dime.

Defensive Line

Malcolm Roach looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Allen: 50

Malcolm Roach: 39

D.J. Jones: 27

Sai’vion Jones: 23

Jordan Jackson: 13

Tyler Onyedim: 10

Allen was a beast in this game, though it wasn't fully reflected in the box score. He led in snap share and totaled the most pressures on Bryce Young, too (four). The Panthers went out of their way to run the ball away from Allen, but he still impacted the game.

Roach had another strong day, totaling two pressures and a half-sack. D.J. Jones held it down at nose tackle, while Sai'vion Jones was the fourth lineman to take the field, with Eyioma Uwazurike on IR, even though Jackson has more experience.

For the first time this season, the Broncos dressed Onyedim — their highest draft pick — and he didn't disappoint. The rookie not only forced a fumble but also finished as the Broncos' highest-graded run defender, per Pro Football Focus.

Given Denver's struggles against the run this season, if that's not a sign that Onyedim needs to play more, I don't know what is.

Outside Linebackers

Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Nik Bonitto: 40

Jonathon Cooper: 40

Que Robinson: 26

Dondrea Tillman: 26

For the first time this season, we have a perfectly symetrical snap share between the starters and depth rushers. Bonitto and Cooper led with 40 snaps each, with Robinson and Tillman getting 26 snaps each.

Bonitto played well against the run and sealed the game late in the fourth quarter with a strip-sack on Young, recovering the fumble. Cooper notched his first sack action of the season, splitting one with the aforementioned Roach.

Robinson continues as force to be reckoned with, totaling three pressures. Tillman was better against the run, but it's a great four-man rotation, with Jonah Elliss still on IR.

Inside Linebackers

Alex Singleton gets a hit on Bryce Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Singleton: 66

Justin Strnad: 59

Singleton played 100% of snaps, but he turned in one of his worst games of the season, despite being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month on Thursday. He missed a couple of tackles, and his decision-making on his run fits was hit-and-miss.

I wish I could say that Strnad had a better game overall, finishing with five tackles (one fewer than Singleton), but I can't. He was targeted six times in coverage, allowing five completions for 43 yards.

Singleton allowed all three of his targets to be completed for 23 yards. Let's hope the bye does both linebackers some good.

Cornerbacks

Jahdae Barron gets there a bit early. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Surtain II: 66

Jahdae Barron: 52

Ja’Quan McMillian: 42

Riley Moss: 17

Surtain played 100% of snaps in his second game back from injury. Alas, it was a far cry from the great game he had against Kansas City, giving up three completions on five coverage targets.

It only led to 16 yards, but one of those completions was a four-yard touchdown catch by Tetairoa McMillan. It looked as if PS2 may have been expecting help inside, as he played outside leverage, and gave McMillan a free release inside. Oops.

Bryce to T-Mac and it's not over yet in Charlotte



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Moss suffered a concussion early on, which is always a bummer, but it was especially disheartening, given how well he was playing to start the game. With Kris Abrams-Draine ruled out of this game, Barron was the only depth corner the Broncos felt comfortable playing (Sean Fresch Jr. is on the active roster now), and he had a terrible game.

Young went after Barron, targeting him a whopping 10 times and completing seven of them for 70 yards and a touchdown. Barron also had a pass-interference penalty in the end zone, which set up an ensuing touchdown.

It was definitely a setback for Barron, but his season overall has been encouraging. It's way too early to give up on the former first-round pick.

Sadly, McMillian's day at the office wasn't much better. He allowed completions on all five of his targets for 49 yards and was bullied in the run game.

McMillian did notch a sack, though, so it wasn't all bad for the Broncos' nickel corner.

Safeties

JL Skinner gives up a touchdown to Darren Waller. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones ruled out , the Broncos did something a bit different this week. Instead of Rapp or Key getting the start, it was Skinner — a reward for his impactful play last week against Kansas City.

Alas, Skinner proved to be unequal to his opportunity. He allowed allowed both of his coverage targets to be completed for 36 yards and a touchdown, and he struggled in his run fits, though he finished third on the team with five tackles.

Suffice it to say, the Broncos won't be relying on Skinner to play starter snaps again, unless the injury bug again forces their hand. Rapp had a so-so day, with one completion for 20 yards allowed on his only coverage target, and four tackles.

Key made one of the plays of the day, though, picking off Young in the end zone to prevent the Panthers from going up by eight points late in the game. Payton had to challenge the play because it wasn't ruled an interception on the field, but it was overturned in Denver's favor.

Perfect place at the perfect time!



Devon Key with an improbable INT for the @Broncos!



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That takeaway allowed Denver to seize back the momentum. Nix led back-to-back touchdown drives to retake the lead and never relinquished it.

Key wasn't targeted in coverage and totaled two tackles with his snaps. Afterward, Payton awarded Key with a game ball for his acrobatic interception.

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