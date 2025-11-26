Cam Ward, John Metchie III Headline Week 13 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers
It's not always easy to find good options to fill out our fantasy football lineups. Sometimes we have to dig deep, and other times we have to dig even deeper. When options are limited, we have to search down our bench and even onto our waiver wires. These are our top deep sleepers for Week 13.
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Ward has looked better over the past two weeks and has also started running more. He has topped 30 rushing yards in each of the past two weeks, for 70 yards and a touchdown, after totaling 46 yards and no TDs for the entire season. Last week, he threw for 256 yards and a TD and rushed for 37 yards and a TD against a good Seattle Seahawks defense. This week, he has a much better matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.
RB Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens
Justice Hill is dealing with a neck injury and could be in danger of missing Thursday Night Football this week. If he does, Mitchell could take over his role, which included a handful of carries and almost all the passing-down work. Mitchell brings a lot more upside because of his explosiveness and big-play ability. While he is a dart throw, we have seen Hill have big games every now and then, and Mitchell could be even better.
RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos
With JK Dobbins out and Sean Payton's love of utilizing multiple running backs, the Broncos could have used the bye week to integrate McLaughlin into the backfield, along with RJ Harvey. McLaughlin could handle more early-down work, while Harvey moves back to a more pass-heavy role. The Denver running backs have a great matchup against the Washington Commanders this week, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
WR Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans
Along with Ward comes his rookie wide receiver. He has been running as the clear wide receiver one, with Calvin Ridley and Elic Ayomanor both sidelined. Last week, he saw seven targets and caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown. In Week 13, he is matched up against the Jags, who are allowing the 13th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
WR John Metchie III, New York Jets
No one wants to start a Jets wide receiver, but if you have to start one, Metchie is the guy to go with. While he's splitting targets with Adonai Mitchell, Metchie is a much better football player. In Week 12, he caught six of seven targets for 65 yards and a TD, and the week prior, he went for 45 yards and a TD. That's about as good as you're going to get from this offense, but he could be utilized as a desperation flex option.