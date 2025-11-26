Matt Gay and Daniel Carlson Best Week 13 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit
It feels like there is always one kicker that reads this column, gets insulted, and goes off with quite a week. Week 12 saw Harrison Mevis get it done with two field goals plus four extra points and another Los Angeles Rams victory.
Thanksgiving week brings about the potential for more chaos as there are no teams on a bye. For one week, all 32 teams play. That means 32 kickers and an increased chance of benchng a kicker. The odds one gets a double digit output from your kicker expects to be less than 45-50%. We saw that for two weeks in a row and probably got spoiled.
Anyway, who should be sat down this week? This is going to be fast and interesting because of the many choices who could flop or surprise.
Okay. let us dive in!
Matt Gay - San Francisco 49ers
With Eddy Pineiro still nursing a hamstring issue, Gay has a pretty good chance of playing on Sunday in Cleveland. Naturally, the weather in Ohio projects to be ugly. Increasing wind and a mix of rain and snow figures to create havoc as far as field conditions. Wind gusts could be in excess of 40 mph. Despite the feel good week for Gay in San Francisco, this Sunday may be far different.
The body of work suggests this could be a far different week for Gay. Also, Cleveland will play San Francisco tough as this game projects to be plenty ugly. With better options out there in more pristine conditions, staying away from Gay or even Eddy Pineiro if he plays might be the best call.
Daniel Carlson - Las Vegas Raiders
It has been a tough year for Carlson and Las Vegas faces one angry Los Angeles Chargers team. The Chargers were scorched last Sunday and that appears unlikely to happen again. Carlson has missed five field goals on 21 attempts in 2025. Worse, the Raiders are 31st in the league in scoring and 30th in yards which could lead to fewer chances again.
Chip Kelly was made the Fall Guy in all of this. Geno Smith has regressed heavily and the offense literally is rudderless. The offensive line looks like swiss cheese out there as opposing front seven units have their way.
Kicker rankings tumble Carlson down well past the Top 25. That is never a good sign. Keeping things simple and staying away from the Las Vegas kicker might be for the best.
Jake Moody - Washington Commanders
Moody projects to be the starting kicker for Washington going against Denver on Sunday Night Football.
This is kind of a valid question but Moody was 9-for-10 in his two week stint with the Chicago Bears. Sure, a few kicks got a helping hand. On the other hand, Moody missed too many kicks in his time with San Francisco and he needed a fresh start.
With adverse conditions and potentially Jayden Daniels returning, it creates a lot of conflicting data. One thing rings true. Moody and colder weather is a red flag. Footing could be suspect and that is just a potential headache to avoid.