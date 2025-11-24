Raiders Fire Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly After Ugly Loss to Browns
Chip Kelly’s third NFL stint has come to an end. This time, after just 11 games.
Following the Raiders’ disastrous loss to the Browns on Sunday, Las Vegas reportedly decided to fire Kelly, the team announced. The firing comes after the Raiders mustered just 10 points vs. the 3–8 Browns while quarterback Geno Smith was sacked 10 times.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll announced the news in a statement. “I spoke with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders,” Carroll said. “I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”
This is the second coordinator the Raiders have fired this month, after firing special teams coordinator Tom McMahon following their Thursday night loss to the Broncos.
This season, the Raiders offense ranks third-last in total yards and points per game, and second-last in rushing yards per game. Smith has had a rough season in Kelly’s offense, throwing 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions with a just a 29.4 QBR. Along with the passing game, the rushing output is particularly disappointing after they drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick. The Boise State product and Heisman Trophy runner-up is averaging only 3.7 yards per carry.
Kelly previously worked in the NFL as the Eagles head coach from 2013 to ’15 and the 49ers head coach in 2016, going a combined 28–35 at those stops. While his offense initially saw success at the NFL level, it wasn’t sustainable in the end. Kelly was fired from both those positions before returning to the college ranks with UCLA, where he went 35–34 before leaving in early 2024.
Following his time at UCLA, Kelly became the offensive coordinator for Ohio State during their College Football Playoff national championship run last year. That stint proved pivotal to Kelly landing back in the NFL, this time as the highest-paid coordinator in the league at a salary of $6 million per year. With Kelly lasting only 11 games and the Raiders looking like arguably the worst team in the NFL, this proved to be a disastrous hire for Carroll and the Raiders.