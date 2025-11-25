Week 13 Fantasy Football Quarterback Sit 'Em: Battered Baker Mayfield Headlines Busts
Picking the wrong quarterback every week could be the sole reason you lose your fantasy football matchup. With that being said, Week 13 of the NFL season presents several challenging matchups and potential busts at QB. Below are several quarterbacks to consider sitting with analysis on each.
Jared Goff (Lions) vs. Packers
Goff has been a top 12 fantasy quarterback this season, averaging over 17 points per game. However, a large chunk of his scoring came in Week 2, where he scored 34 fantasy points. Goff has failed to surpass 13 fantasy points in five games this season. In Week 13, he and the Lions face the Packers in a highly anticipated NFC North clash. Green Bay gives up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks (13.37). It has been even better recently, allowing just over 700 passing yards per game and three touchdowns over the last four games. With no rushing floor, there are many better options than Goff this week.
Brock Purdy (49ers) @ Browns
Purdy is coming off a brutal performance against the Panthers on Monday night. He threw for less than 200 yards with three interceptions. He’s generally a consistent quarterback, but has struggled with turnovers in his four starts this season. Purdy has thrown six interceptions on throws of more than 15 yards over the course of just four games. His matchup against the Browns in Week 13 is also difficult. The Browns have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Purdy will be under pressure, with Myles Garrett looking to create havoc with his NFL-leading 18 sacks. I expect the 49ers to lean more on their run game.
Daniel Jones (Colts) vs. Texans
Jones has cooled off after his unexpected hot start to the season. A big reason for that is the fact that he’s played some top defenses recently. Well, Jones doesn’t just match up against a top defense in Week 13. He plays THE top defense: the Houston Texans. Houston allows the third-fewest passing yards per game (172.1). It also allows the fewest fantasy points to QBs (11.19), the fewest yards overall (264.3) and the second-fewest points per game (16.5). Jones is better left on the bench this week.
Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers) vs. Cardinals
Mayfield is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his left, non-throwing shoulder, making him questionable to play in Week 13. However, even if he does, I would bench him. He’s been hyper consistent aside from three games this season, where he scored less than 12 fantasy points in Weeks 7, 8 and 12. The latter of which Mayfield struggled mightily before being forced out with his injury. The veteran’s matchup against the Cardinals is also a tough one. Arizona allows the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs per game (14.73). The Buccaneers will likely lean more on Bucky Irving in his return and their run game overall in Week 13.
