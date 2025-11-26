Week 13 Fantasy Football Sleepers Featuring Trevor Lawrence & Devin Neal
It would be great if we could always have a lineup full of superstars, but that isn't always an option. When we don't have an ideal choice to plug into our lineups, we have to check our benches and waiver wires for other viable options. These are the top sleeper options for Week 13.
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Lawrence is coming off a solid fantasy week in which he threw for 256 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also tacked on 29 rushing yards. While his mistakes have made him a less-than-ideal NFL quarterback, he is more than capable of being a fringe QB1. This week, he has a solid matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who are in the bottom half of the league when it comes to slowing down quarterbacks. The Titans' offense has been playing better, and if they can hang around in this game and force Lawrence to keep throwing, he should be able to have a strong outing.
RB Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara is set to miss time due to an MCL sprain. His absence is expected to leave Devin Neal in the RB1 role for New Orleans. If you start him this week, there is a chance that he is close to a bell-cow running back against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs this season. There is risk here, but there is also a potential big reward.
RB Chris Rodriguez Jr, Washington Commanders
Rodriguez has taken over the RB1 job in Washington after repeated failures from rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Because of that, he usually wouldn't be all that much of a sleeper. However, he has a terrible matchup this week against the Denver Broncos, who have one of, if not the best, defense in football, and are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Still, he can be plugged in if you need a running back who will get opportunities this week.
WR Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Meyers hasn't been bad, but he also hasn't been great since joining the Jags. However, he has been their leading receiver since they traded for him. We only expect him to become more involved in the offense as he is integrated into the offense. Through three games, he has caught 12 of 15 targets for 155 yards and a touchdown. He's seen six targets in each of his past two games and reached the 50-yard mark in both of them. In Week 13, he plays the Titans, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
WR Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons
Mooney served as the WR1 for the Falcons last week with Drake sidelined, and we expect the same thing this week. He caught all three of his targets for 74 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown. That's what he is capable of, and could see his ceiling rise if he gets more targets. The matchup against the New York Jets is also much less concerning now that they have traded two of their corners, including Sauce Gardner.