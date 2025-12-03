Shedeur Sanders, Keaton Mitchell Lead Week 14 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers

It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season. We are going to have to dig deep to make sure our lineup is at its best for this massive week. When it feels like you are all of options, you have to outwit your opponents by searching down your bench or on the waiver wire. These are the top deep sleepers for Week 14.

QB Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Sanders has been decent so far in his young career and has a good matchup this week against the Tennessee Titans. They are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. However, they are worse than that, but teams are generally able to run on them a ton with a lead and stop throwing. This could be a game that ends up closer than expected, because the Browns generally don't build big leads. That could mean more work for Sanders in a strong matchup.

RB Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) rushes during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

With Justice Hill on injured reserve, Mitchell has stepped into his role, but with more upside on the ground. He's a dynamic runner, but has been plagued by injuries early in his career. However, in this role, he has been seeing some red zone work and targets in the passing attack. Last week, he scored his first touchdown of the season. Like Hill, Mitchell will be game-script dependent, but we have seen Hill have huge games in the same role.

RB Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders

McNichols is both the RB2 in Washington and their primary pass-catching back. He saw six carries last week, while Chris Rodriguez Jr handled 11. We have seen him have big games already this season, and he could be in line for another this week against the Minnesota Vikings, who are a middle-of-the-pack matchup. At the very least, he should have a decent floor with about 10 opportunities.

WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Bateman has done next to nothing this season, and Lamar Jackson has been terrible as of late. However, the Ravens have a great matchup this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. While he is certainly a dart throw, he is a widely available, proven fantasy asset.

TE Ross Dwelley, Detroit Lions

The Lions are expected to be shorthanded this week when they play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Amon-Ra St. Brown is very questionable to play, and it looks like they will likely be without their top three tight ends. Sam LaPorta is on injured reserve, Brock Wright missed last week and hasn't been able to practice this week, and Shane Zylstra is also looking questionable at best. If they are all out, Dwelley could be an interesting option against a bad Cowboys' defense.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: