Week 14 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start 'Em: Lock In Jared Goff vs. Cowboys
Picking the right quarterback every week could be the edge that swings your fantasy football matchup. With that being said, Week 14 of the NFL season offers several favorable matchups and sneaky upside plays at QB. Below are several options to weigh with analysis on each.
Jared Goff (Lions) vs. Cowboys
Goff is a top-five play this week as he and the Lions take on the Cowboys on Thursday night. Goff has rebounded after his putrid performance against the Eagles in Week 11, as he’s thrown for 250+ yards and multiple touchdowns in each of his last two games. That recent trend will undoubtedly continue against a Dallas defense that gives up the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per game this season. It has also allowed the most passing yards, passing touchdowns and even rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks.
Jordan Love (Packers) vs. Bears
As a result of all the injuries to the Packers’ offense, Love has been up and down in fantasy football in recent weeks. However, he put everything together on Thanksgiving, as he threw for four touchdowns and led the Packers past the Lions. Expect Love to have another lucrative fantasy outing at home vs. the Bears in Week 14. Despite Chicago leading the league in interceptions, they allow the 10-most FPPG to QBs. They’re tied for second in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed with 24. Wide receivers Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden could potentially return this week as well, which would only boost Love’s stock.
Daniel Jones (Colts) @ Jaguars
Jones has been limited with a fractured fibula, but has still delivered respectable fantasy outings in recent weeks. He’s accounted for multiple touchdowns in nine of 13 weeks this season. Jones and the Colts face the Jaguars in Week 14, a matchup that should create a favorable fantasy environment. Jacksonville, like Chicago, has created lots of turnovers, but still ranks inside the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to signal callers. The Jaguars face the third-most passing attempts in the NFL, leading to fantasy points through the air.
Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) vs. Colts
On the other side of Jones is Lawrence, who should also be starting in this Week 14 matchup with implications for the AFC South title. The Colts have been strong against signal callers fantasy-wise, but they will likely be without Sauce Gardner, who exited last week’s game with a calf injury. Indianapolis has given up the sixth-most passing yards while facing the most passing attempts this season. Lawrence has accounted for multiple touchdowns in each of his last three games, and that trend should continue this week.
