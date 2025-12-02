Week 14 Fantasy Football Quarterback Sit 'Em: Bench Lamar Jackson During Dry Spell
Picking the wrong quarterback every week could be the sole reason you lose your fantasy football matchup. With that being said, Week 14 of the NFL season presents several challenging matchups and potential busts at QB. Below are several quarterbacks to consider sitting with analysis on each.
Caleb Williams (Bears) @ Packers
Williams and the Bears will face the Packers in their first meeting this season. The second-year pro is a top-eight QB in fantasy football but has shown some inconsistency, especially as of late, as the Bears have shifted to a run-heavy approach. Last season, Williams averaged just 189.5 passing yards per game against this Packers defense. Obviously, the Bears' offense is much better than in 2024, but Green Bay has allowed just 13.97 FPPG (sixth-fewest) to opposing quarterbacks this season, including 186.5 passing yards per game (sixth-fewest). Look for the Bears to continue a run-heavy approach with the cold weather in Wisconsin and running backs Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift playing at a high level.
Sam Darnold (Seahawks) @ Falcons
Many might consider Darnold a start, but I disagree. He’s dealing with an ankle injury and has been asked to do very little behind an elite defense and solid run game. Darnold has scored less than five FPPG in three of his last four games. It’s not that he’s been playing badly per se (aside from Week 11), it's just that the defense does the heavy lifting and should continue to do so against Kirk Cousins and the Falcons in Week 14. Atlanta surrenders 15.90 FPPG to quarterbacks (18th most) and 24 FPPG to running backs (7th most). Expect Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonett to handle the heavy lifting on offense.
Justin Herbert (Chargers) vs. Eagles
Herbert briefly exited last week’s game with an injury to his non-throwing hand. It was later found that he fractured his hand and underwent surgery. He’s still on track to play against the Eagles on Monday night, but it's just something to keep in mind as he faces a difficult matchup in Week 14. The Eagles rank middle of the pack in FPPG allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but have limited the position to 12 or fewer FPPG in three of four games since their bye week. Herbert, on the other hand, has scored 15 or fewer FPPG in his last three starts. I would look elsewhere if managers have better options at QB.
Lamar Jackson (Ravens) vs. Steelers
It seems ridiculous to have Jackson on a list of quarterbacks to sit. However, the two-time MVP has been a shell of himself over the last three games. I personally believe he’s playing hurt, as scoring fewer than eight FPPG against the Browns, Jets, and Bengals in that span is genuinely remarkable. Jackson matches up against the Steelers in Week 14, who surrender the eighth-most FPPG to QBs and seventh-most passing overall. But one quick look at the veteran’s stats against the Steelers will tell you everything you need to know. Jackson is 2-4 against Pittsburgh in six career regular-season starts with a TD to Int ratio of 8:9. The Steelers have also never allowed him to run for a touchdown in those eight games.
