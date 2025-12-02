Fantasy Sports

Week 14 Fantasy Football Quarterback Sit 'Em: Bench Lamar Jackson During Dry Spell

 Here are four quarterbacks who should be benched in fantasy football ahead of NFL Week 14.

Michael Rovetto

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Picking the wrong quarterback every week could be the sole reason you lose your fantasy football matchup. With that being said, Week 14 of the NFL season presents several challenging matchups and potential busts at QB. Below are several quarterbacks to consider sitting with analysis on each.  

Caleb Williams (Bears) @ Packers

Williams and the Bears will face the Packers in their first meeting this season. The second-year pro is a top-eight QB in fantasy football but has shown some inconsistency, especially as of late, as the Bears have shifted to a run-heavy approach. Last season, Williams averaged just 189.5 passing yards per game against this Packers defense. Obviously, the Bears' offense is much better than in 2024, but Green Bay has allowed just 13.97 FPPG (sixth-fewest) to opposing quarterbacks this season, including 186.5 passing yards per game (sixth-fewest). Look for the Bears to continue a run-heavy approach with the cold weather in Wisconsin and running backs Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift playing at a high level. 

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams averaged just 189.5 passing yards per game against the Packers in 2024.
Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold (Seahawks) @ Falcons  

Many might consider Darnold a start, but I disagree. He’s dealing with an ankle injury and has been asked to do very little behind an elite defense and solid run game. Darnold has scored less than five FPPG in three of his last four games. It’s not that he’s been playing badly per se (aside from Week 11), it's just that the defense does the heavy lifting and should continue to do so against Kirk Cousins and the Falcons in Week 14. Atlanta surrenders 15.90 FPPG to quarterbacks (18th most) and 24 FPPG to running backs (7th most). Expect Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonett to handle the heavy lifting on offense. 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has scored less than five fantasy points per game in three of his last four games.
Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to make a pass during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert (Chargers) vs. Eagles  

Herbert briefly exited last week’s game with an injury to his non-throwing hand. It was later found that he fractured his hand and underwent surgery. He’s still on track to play against the Eagles on Monday night, but it's just something to keep in mind as he faces a difficult matchup in Week 14. The Eagles rank middle of the pack in FPPG allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but have limited the position to 12 or fewer FPPG in three of four games since their bye week. Herbert, on the other hand, has scored 15 or fewer FPPG in his last three starts. I would look elsewhere if managers have better options at QB. 

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured his hand vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13.
Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson (Ravens) vs. Steelers 

It seems ridiculous to have Jackson on a list of quarterbacks to sit. However, the two-time MVP has been a shell of himself over the last three games. I personally believe he’s playing hurt, as scoring fewer than eight FPPG against the Browns, Jets, and Bengals in that span is genuinely remarkable. Jackson matches up against the Steelers in Week 14, who surrender the eighth-most FPPG to QBs and seventh-most passing overall. But one quick look at the veteran’s stats against the Steelers will tell you everything you need to know. Jackson is 2-4 against Pittsburgh in six career regular-season starts with a TD to Int ratio of 8:9. The Steelers have also never allowed him to run for a touchdown in those eight games. 

Michael Rovetto
MICHAEL ROVETTO

Michael Rovetto previously served as the staff writer for University of Maryland Athletics for nearly two years. There, he wrote, edited and managed all editorial content for all 20 of Maryland's varsity sports on umterps.com. Rovetto is recognized as a College Sports Communicators district award-winning writer. Many of his stories have also appeared on NCAA.org, garnering national attention. Before graduating from Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism in December 2023, Rovetto wrote for PressBox and Terrapin Sports Central, covering Maryland men's basketball and football. He also has experience in broadcasting, previously working as an analyst and camera operator for Big State Sports, and communication, interning for Shell Shock TBT as its Director of Communication & Content Development.

